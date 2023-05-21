VPR Star’s Mother Calls Out ‘Heartless’ Tom Schwartz

Katie Maloney’s mother Teri appeared in the penultimate episode of “Vanderpump Rules” season 10, where she got into an argument with Raquel Leviss over her kiss with her ex-son-in-law Tom Schwartz as well as with Tom Sandoval, who was defending Leviss.

Teri Maloney opened up about the episode after it aired and spoke about where the Maloney family stands with Schwartz now. She told Lala Kent on her podcast “Give Them Lala” on May 16 that she’d considered Schwartz “part of our family… He was like my son… we had a bond and he had a bond with the entire family, you know, Katie’s brothers.” Teri Maloney said she didn’t find it strange that her daughter had wanted to remain friends after her divorce as it had been what she herself had done with the VPR star’s father.

Teri Maloney said she heard that the kiss between Leviss and Schwartz had happened when Maloney had texted her and was “so upset.” That’s why she decided to message Schwartz about it, which she said was the first time she actually interfered in their relationship.

“As much time as I did spend with them together, I never ever called Tommy out on anything,” Teri Maloney stated. “I’ve never ever stepped in. But I was so upset [after speaking with Katie following the kiss] and I told Katie, I said, ‘I really really wanna say something to Tommy now.'” The VPR star said it was fine for her mother to message Schwartz, and the Maloney women gave the Bravo show permission to show the text message, which Kent described as “eloquent.”

“Basically I called him out and I said, ‘Why?'” Teri Maloney recounted. “And he said, ‘peer pressure.’ … That’s not an excuse for a 40-year-old man. It is not an excuse whatsoever,” she shared. She then added that she told Schwartz in a scene that wasn’t aired, “To intentionally hurt [Katie] and cause her so much pain, I said this is where I step in. And I choose my daughter over you.”

Teri Maloney Said She Was Torn About Her Relationship With Tom Schwartz After the Divorce & It Was Hard to Let Go of It

Teri Maloney revealed later in the podcast episode that the family had eventually cut their ties with Schwartz, although it had been really hard for her to do. She said she “could not comprehend how they could be so heartless,” in reference to her ex-son-in-law kissing Leviss despite the pain that it was causing Maloney.

“I was emotionally torn for a long, long time, along with [Katie],” Maloney said. “You know we spent many hours on the phone if I wasn’t there, crying together.” She said her relationship with her former son-in-law was “a real hard thing to let go of and like I told Katie, ‘It really hurts me that I feel this way about Tommy now.'”

She said it was really hard to see the season play out because she could see that some of Schwartz’s actions were done intentionally to hurt Maloney, and gave the example of him telling Tom Sandoval under his breath after the beach day, “‘God I hate Katie, I’m so glad I’m not with her.'” She said it was hard to see it because she’d once considered Schwartz a family member, as did her sons, but confirmed that now the whole family has severed their ties with him.

The Season Finale of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Saw Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz Meet Up & Discussed When He Found Out About the Affair

The finale episode of “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 saw Maloney and Schwartz meet up again as they’ve done regularly due to the shared custody of their two dogs, Butter and Gordo VonFriendenheimer.

During the episode, which was filmed in early March 2023, Maloney questioned Schwartz about his friendship with Sandoval and asked him how long he’d known about Sandoval’s affair with Leviss. Schwartz initially told her that he’d only learned of it about a month ago but after Maloney put pressure on him, he admitted that he knew of a hookup that happened several months before.

Schwartz also admitted that he was having difficulty processing what was happening and its impact on the bar, telling her, “My whole reputation is already sullied completely over this. I didn’t do anything f****** wrong. I’m worried about our bar.”

