Bravo Makes Decision About ‘Real Housewives’ Franchise: Report

“The Real Housewives of Dubai” has been put on “pause” after two seasons, according to a new report in Us Weekly.

“The cast was told a couple days ago,” Us reported on November 7, citing a source.

Us Weekly noted that other Bravo series have also been suspended in the past, and “The Real Housewives of Miami” was off the air for eight years but returned in 2021. So it’s always possible that it could come back.

According to Us, “The Real Housewives of Dubai” debuted in 2022, with the second season starting in June 2024. The show stars Chanel Ayan, Caroline Brooks, Sara Al Madani, Lesa Milan, Carolina Stanbury, and Taleen Marie, according to Bravo TV.

The RHODubai Season 2 reunion aired on September 10 and September 17, the show’s website says.

Taleen Marie had shot down a rumor about the series in early October. “Word on the street is that #RHODubai cancellation is about to be announced,” an X page called Bravo Crave wrote on October 8. “Shame, I actually really liked these girls and enjoyed both seasons. What say you?”

“Not true,” Taleen Marie responded. Her most recent post on X before the Us story was a Halloween post.

The Real Housewives of Dubai Includes a Supermodel, a Former Soccer Player’s Wife & a Successful Fashion Designer

The women on the show come from a variety of backgrounds. According to their Bravo TV bios, Ayan is a “Kenyan-born, Somali and Ethiopian supermodel and businesswoman” who runs a talent agency.

Brooks is a single mom who runs a luxury salon and spa after working in real estate. “An Emirati local, Sara Al Madani is a multi-award-winning serial entrepreneur renowned in the UAE,” Bravo’s bio says.

Hall “is a successful fashion designer and entrepreneur,” according to the bios, and Stanbury is married to former Real Madrid soccer player Sergio Carallo.

Marie came into the group through a friendship with Brooks and became close friends with Stanbury, the website says.

Fans were upset about the report that the show would go on pause. “I WILL HONESTLY MISS THEM SO MUCH 😭😭😭 #RHODubai,” one fan wrote.

‘The Real Housewives of Dubai’ Being Put on Pause Will Leave Key Storylines Unresolved

The show going on hiatus leaves a number of storylines from season 2 unresolved.

The Bravo TV website’s story notes indicate that Al Madani’s final season 2 update read: “Sara’s nanny is out of her and Maktoum’s lives forever. Akin is still trying to make his way back in…They rekindled briefly before Akin’s jealousy reared its head again.”

Brooks had a “truce” with Taleen Marie that ended and was “expanding The Glass House to new locations, where Lesa is more than welcome to host her next event,” according to Bravo.

Taleen Marie had started a dating app but wasn’t ready to have a baby. “Stanbury and Ayan are now closer than ever. Sergio wants a baby now more than ever. Surrogacy is now legal in Dubai … never say never,” read Stanbury’s final show update on Bravo.

Milan was still trying to reach Ayan, but he “did not return her calls or messages,” according to Bravo.

“Ayan is still waiting for an apology from Lesa. She has changed Lesa’s name in her phone from ‘Hottest Jamaican ‘… to ‘The Betrayer and Heartless,'” Ayan’s show notes read.