‘The Valley’ Cast Heads to Hawaii Without 1 Cast Member

Cast members from “The Valley” are headed to Hawaii, but one co-star stayed behind—at least for now.

On September 3, 2024, the main cast members from the Bravo reality show posted photos from Los Angeles International Airport as they boarded a flight to Hawaii. Notably missing from the photos was veteran Bravo star Jax Taylor. The former SUR bartender has been separated from his wife, Brittany Cartwright, since February.

Taylor recently returned home after seeking inpatient treatment for mental health issues. On September 2, he posted to Instagram to reveal that he was diagnosed with bipolar disorder and PTSD.

Jax Taylor Hosted a ‘Bachelorette’ Watch Party Instead of Going to Hawaii

On September 3, “The Valley” star Kristen Doute shared an Instagram story from a plane as she sat with next to her boyfriend and co-star Luke Broderick. “Lax /OGG,” she captioned the post, referencing the flight from LAX to the Kahului airport.

Jesse Lally appeared in the background of a video shared from the plane. Doute noted her newly single co-star looked “very Islandy” in a floral shirt and banded straw hat.

Nia Sanchez and her husband Danny Booko also posted a video from the plane. “Daniel and I, we’re on the plane first flight together without the kids for more than a day or two. So wish us luck,” Sanchez said. She captioned the video, “Travel day.”

Co-star Jasmine Good also posted, “Okay we’re going to Hawaii,” while Zack Wickham announced, “Hawaii here we come.”

Co-star Janet Caperna shared a photo of her husband Jason Caperna, pal Michelle Saniei, and Saniei’s new boyfriend Aaran Nosler doing a Bloody Mary toast together.

Taylor’s estranged wife Cartwright also posted to Instagram stories as she showed off pink fingernails with flowers on them. “Hawaii Nails,” she wrote. Cartwright also posted a photo from the plane with the caption, “LAX-OGG.”

But Taylor, who recently returned to filming ‘The Valey,” posted to Instagram to reveal that he would be spending September 3 at his L.A. area Bar, Jax’s Studio City. Taylor shared that he would be hosting a watch party for “The Bachelorette” finale. “I’m hosting tomorrow night, can’t wait to see you all,” Taylor wrote in his story.

It is unclear if Taylor will join the rest of the cast on a later flight or if he will be out from the Hawaii trip completely.

Jax Taylor Missed A Lot of Filming For ‘The Valley’ Season 2

Taylor has long claimed that he came up with the idea for “The Valley.” In an episode of the “When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany” podcast in January, he said he pitched his idea to Bravo producer Alex Baskin in 2021, the year after he left “Vanderpump Rules.”

But Taylor, who once dubbed himself “the number one guy in the group,” has missed a lot of filming for the second season of ‘The Valley.” In July, he checked into a mental health facility midway through filming, TMZ reported. Shortly after he left the facility, Taylor’s wife Cartwright filed for divorce.

According to Page Six, Taylor and Cartwright both filmed at a group event on August 30, but purposely maintained distance from each other. Cartwright was also alerted if she ventured too close to Taylor, the outlet noted.

In August, a source told People magazine that things were so bad between the exes that they were no longer “capable of being in the same room together or being in communication with one another.”

On August 27, 2024, Cartwright filed for divorce from her husband of five years, citing “irreconcilable differences,” according to The Los Angeles Times. The Kentucky native requested primary custody of the couple’s 3-year-old son, Cruz Cauchi. A source told TMZ that Taylor was served divorce papers on camera.