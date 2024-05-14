‘The Valley’ Star Hints at Trouble For Another Couple Ahead of Season 2

There could be another troubled couple on “The Valley.”

In a May 2024 social media comment, cast member Jax Taylor replied to a fan who gushed about too-cute married couple Nia Sanchez and Danny Booko. The two have been a united front after welcoming twin baby girls weeks before filming for the first season of “The Valley” began.

“I want to be Danny and Nia when I grow up,” co-star Kristen Doute said in the series opener. “They are couple goals, family goals.”

But when a fan posted a photo of Sanchez and Booko and described them as “the cutest couple on TV right now,” Taylor posted a cryptic reply on X.

“Will see how this ages…” he wrote in May 2024, hinting that there could be trouble brewing in paradise.

On May 9, Bravo renewed “The Valley” for a second season with all of the original cast members, according to Variety.

Nia Sanchez Admitted Fans Will See Ups & Downs in Her Relationship

Booko has been one of the most doting husbands on “The Valley” as his wife’s struggles with postpartum issues play out on the first season of the Bravo reality show.

But in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Sanchez hinted that the couple will face some drama later this season. While speaking about the “craziness” that has already been seen on the show, the former Miss USA added, “There’s ups and downs and relationships, and there’s even some things that [my husband] Daniel [Booko] and I deal with that you haven’t seen yet. I think it’s going to be something that will still keep people on their toes. They haven’t seen it all yet.”

The fights between “The Valley” cast members Kristen Doute, Michelle Lally and more have been intense. But so far, the Bookos have managed to stay out of the drama on the show.

Two Couples From ‘The Valley’ Separated After Filming Season 1

Two couples have already broken up since filming for “The Valley” took place last year. In February 2024, Taylor and his wife Brittany Cartwright confirmed they separated after nearly five years of marriage. They broke the news on an episode of their “When Reality Hits” podcast just two weeks before “The Valley” premiered.

“Marriages in general are very hard and I’ve had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health,” Cartwright told fans at the time.

As of this writing, Taylor and Cartwright are still living separately.

In an interview, Sanchez admitted she wasn’t shocked that Taylor and Cartwright split up. “You can actually see the tension and issues with the two growing on the show week by week,” she told OK magazine in April. “People have to remember…this is real life, and every marriage has its issues. This is not just drama for a TV show.”

In addition, co-stars Michelle and Jesse Lally broke up sometime after filming, but their split wasn’t made public until a few days before “The Valley” premiered. On March 15, Us Weekly reported that the Lallys separated after nearly six years of marriage.

The Lallys’ marital problems have been an ongoing storyline of the Bravo reality show. Jesse Lally is now dating socialite Lacy Nicole, while Michelle is in a relationship with financial Aaron Nosler, according to BravoTV.com.

