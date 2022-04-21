Thomas Ravenel Comments on Craig Conover’s ‘Pillow Ideas’

“Southern Charm” viewers know that Craig Conover’s love of sewing has caused comments from his castmates and problems in his past relationships but the Bravo star kept at it and developed a successful business, Sewing Down South.

Recently, Thomas Ravenel spoke out about Conover’s pillows and pointed out to “Southern Charm” fans that he wasn’t one of the show’s stars who made fun of Conover’s dream. On April 19, Ravenel tweeted, “You might have noticed I never laughed at Craig’s pillow ideas. I love pillows. My house is filled with them.”

You might have noticed I never laughed at Craig’s pillow ideas. I love pillows. My house is filled with them. pic.twitter.com/5QZL7KB6sf — Thomas Ravenel (@Thomasravenel) April 19, 2022

He also added in a reply to someone else’s comment, “Pillows aren’t just for aesthetics either, I put them under my knees, my elbows under my head anywhere to add comfort to my sitting, sleeping or lounging arrangement.” However, he did clarify that the pillows in the photos he shared were not “Craig-made pillows.”

Ravenel Recently Tweeted About Conover’s Debut Memoir & Praised His Former Co-Star

Ravenel also recently expressed support for Conover after the release of the Bravo star’s debut memoir, “Pillow Talk: What’s Wrong With My Sewing?” and wrote on social media that he’d listened to the entire book on audio.

The former “Southern Charm” star wrote that Conover’s book was an “honest take on reality TV” and said that he really respected his former co-star for opening up. He tweeted, “he is able to, unlike myself, maintain his composure under withering undue criticism on the show. He has sincere self-confidence.”

Ravenel also elaborated on Twitter that there was a lot that wasn’t shown behind the scenes that showed even more strength on Conover’s behalf and said fans couldn’t get a full glimpse of his personality through only a reality show.

Conover Wrote About Ravenel & Said the 2 Got Along Well Over the Years Despite Ravenel’s ‘Polarizing’ Personality

Conover addressed his friendship with his former co-star in his tell-all memoir and acknowledged that Ravenel was a “polarizing person” among the “Southern Charm” cast. He wrote in his book that despite that, “I have to admit that I always got along well with him.”

He wrote, “He never turned his sights on me, and we were able to have honest discussions from time to time, especially about his relationship with Kathryn.” Conover expanded on those discussions and shared that he warned Ravenel from the first season about Kathryn Dennis. He said, “Kathryn hadn’t exactly been faithful during their brief relationship. I told him to be careful about falling head over heels.”

Dennis and Ravenel had two children together during their tumultuous relationship and were embroiled in custody hearings afterward, and the contentious relationship was front and center during several seasons of the show. Ravenel took Dennis to court to get full custody of their two children in October 2021 and Dennis lost custody, according to The Sun. The publication wrote that the mother of two has “supervised visitation every other weekend.”

