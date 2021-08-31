Southern Charm’s Thomas Ravenel Shares Major Life Update

Former “Southern Charm” star Thomas Ravenel has called it quits with his fiancé Heather Mascoe, he told AllAboutTheTea on August 18.

“The engagement is over,” he revealed. “Our friendship is the best it’s ever been but we’re ending our engagement to focus on our children. After careful thought and prayer, Heather and I have decided to end our engagement. We will continue to be the best of friends and co-parents and have the greatest respect for one another as we embark upon this new chapter of our lives, individually.”

Ravenel dated Mascoe for two years before he asked her to marry her. “I’m getting engaged to marry Heather Mascoe,” he tweeted on October 14, 2020. “I’m a lucky man!” Since then, his Twitter bio read “engaged,” but he has since deleted that.

When one twitter user asked him if he was planning on getting a prenup, Ravenel confidently replied, “Not with this one. No need.” Another Bravo fan asked if they could expect the wedding to appear on “Southern Charm,” to which he adamantly responded, “Absolutely not. Lol.”

Ravenel & Mascoe Share a Baby Boy

The couple may no longer be romantically linked, but they will continue to co-parent their son. The former “Southern Charm” star introduced the world to his son on August 6, 2020 via Twitter. He attached a photo of the boy with the caption, “Meet Jonathan Jackson Ravenel. One 5 weeks old.” Ravenel has continued posting adorable photos on his Instagram, as seen above.

Before tweeting the photo of baby Jonathan, Ravenel told the Daily Mail that he and Mascoe welcomed their first child together on June 29, 2020. “We’ve named him Jonathan Jackson Ravenel and he was born by C-section on June 29, 7lbs 4oz and 20.25inches long,” he told the Daily Mail in July 2020. “We are both very happy. Heather is a phenomenal mom and they’re both doing well.”

At the time of the birth, the 59-year-old reality star and politician told the Daily Mail that he and Mascoe briefly dated, but they were not together, and just, “really good friends.” The two started dating again shortly after but have since called it quits.

Ravenel’s Ex-Girlfriend Recently Shared Two Major Life Updates

Once upon a time, Ravenel dated Ashley Jacobs. The two dated for more than a year, but they called it quits in August 2018, and they even sparked reconciliation rumors shortly after their breakup. Jacobs appeared on seasons 5 and 6 of “Southern Charm” as Ravenel’s girlfriend in season 5 and his ex making appearances on season 6.

Shortly after her breakup with Ravenel, Jacobs left Charleston for her native state of California in February 2019. The 36-year-old nurse made her relationship Instagram official with her now husband Mike Appel in December 2019. They dated for nearly two years until Appel popped the question earlier this year in March.

The couple announced their pregnancy in June, along with a surprise wedding. Prior to the baby announcement, they tied the knot at a private wedding ceremony on June 5, 2021. Jacobs and Appel shared the news that she gave birth to their first baby, Grayson Maxwell Appel at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital in Santa Barbara, California, she announced on Tuesday, August 17. She posted a series of photos of herself and her hubby holding baby Grayson.

