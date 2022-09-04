Thomas Ravenel Blasts Bravo Amid Kathryn Dennis Custody Drama

Thomas Ravenel and Kathryn Dennis’ child custody drama has been making headlines for years. The former “Southern Charm” couple split for good in 2016 and share young children together, Kensington, 8, and Saint, 6. But their shared custody has not been easy.

In 2016, Dennis told Bravo’s The Daily Dish that co-parenting with her ex was “a work in progress.”

“I’m confident that we’ll reach a place in time where we can peacefully do that,” she said at the time. “I will be honest. There’s been questionable behavior. I’m sure people see it on social media, every platform he blasts me on. So that’s not been fun, but you know, hopefully, he’ll get over that.”

Around that same time, Dennis told fans on Twitter that “not a dime” was paid to her in child support from Ravenel. “I’ve gone without electricity. I’ve gone without heating and air. He doesn’t even ask me if I’m OK. He doesn’t care at all,” she told Bravo.

More than six years later, things still aren’t resolved between the embattled exes. In March 2021, Page Six reported that Dennis, 31, temporarily lost 50/50 custody of her kids and that Ravenel, 60, had them full time, with Dennis only getting limited, supervised visitation rights amid accusations of drug use.

Thomas Ravenel Blasted Bravo in a Now-Deleted Tweet

On August 29, 2022, Ravenel posted a shocking tweet in which he took a shot at “Southern Charm’s” TV network, Bravo.

“My point is, is that if I lost all custody of my kids all the Bravo-controlled media would be talking about what a horrible father I am,” Ravenel wrote. “Instead as I have full custody, the narrative is that I’ve bought off the system and Family Court is corrupt. I think Bravo is corrupt.”

It is unclear what caused Ravenel to post the statement on Twitter, but he deleted the tweet soon after posting it. What is clear is that the politician turned reality star did not leave Bravo under good circumstances.

In 2018, Deadline reported that Ravenel was “removed” from “Southern Charm” in the wake of sexual assault allegations from his children’s nanny and other women. The following year, the former Bravo star pleaded guilty to third-degree assault and battery and was fined, but investigators did not have evidence to pursue sexual assault charges against him, per ABC News.

At the time, Ravenel said he left “Southern Charm” on his own accord after five seasons.

“I’m not doing the show anymore. In the contract, they have the right to fictionalize your story. They took advantage of me… I decided I’ve got too much to lose and informed them I’m not coming back,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in 2018.

Kathryn Dennis Has Publicly Blasted Thomas Ravenel & the Custody Arrangement

Dennis still has a forum on “Southern Charm,” while Ravenel continues to address the custody issues behind the scenes. In a July 2022 interview on the “Side Piece” podcast, Dennis revealed that she saw signs that Ravenel was planning to shake up their custody arrangement in late 2021, which he did when she tested positive for marijuana use.

“On almost a year anniversary of us settling the case, I get served some subtle hints that [Thomas] was about to do something,” Dennis told host Melissa Pfeister. “I should have known better, but I didn’t.”

Dennis added that she now only gets to see her children every other weekend for 10-hour per day visits with a court-appointed supervisor who watches her every move.

“They type what they eat …what they say,” Dennis revealed of the on-site supervisors. “They literally follow me to every room. I can’t even go to the bathroom to take my daughter to the bathroom.”

She also slammed her ex for moving to another city and forcing her to pay his nanny to drive them to her home for the visits.

“It has been f***ing horrible,” the “Southern Charm” star said on the podcast. “How do I even process the fact that I don’t have them?”

