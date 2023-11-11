Thomas Ravenel Blasts ‘Southern Charm‘ ‘Losers’ in Now-Deleted Posts

Thomas Ravenel blasted his former “Southern Charm” co-stars after hearing comments they made at BravoCon 2023.

On November 7, 2023, two days after the Bravo fanfest wrapped in Las Vegas, Ravenel, 61, called out three of his former co-stars as “total losers,” and referred to the mother of two of his children as “the worst.”

In a now-deleted post on the X app, Ravenel wrote: “The worst person in the world I know is Kathryn Dennis and the total losers who make excuses and applaud her horrific behavior like Craig and Shep and Austen. Total losers.”

When a fan noted that Craig Conover and Shep Rose used to be his “good friends”, Ravenel fired back. “They’re idiots,” he replied. “Total jokes and only Charleston’s losers would be seen with these scumbags. Austen was a bartender Craig lied umpteen times about being a lawyer from a non-accredited law school and Shep is a trust fund baby who’s the most insecure person I’ve ever met.”

Ravenel appeared as a cast member on “Southern Charm” for five seasons. In 2018, he was accused of sexual assault by a former nanny, but he denied the allegations, per Us Weekly. Ravenel ultimately pled guilty to third-degree assault and battery and paid a fine.

That same year, Ravenel stepped down from “Southern Charm,” claiming he did so on his own accord. “I’m not doing the show anymore,” he told The Hollywood Reporter at the time. “In the contract, they have the right to fictionalize your story. They took advantage of me. I decided I’ve got too much to lose and informed them I’m not coming back.”

Thomas Ravenel Appeared to Be Responding to Comments the ‘Southern Charm’ Guys Made About Kathryn Dennis At BravoCon

Ravenel shares two children, Kensie and Saint, with his former girlfriend Kathryn Dennis. The exes made headlines for a nasty custody battle which ended with Ravenel getting full custody of the children.

Dennis announced her exit from “Southern Charm” in January 2023 after eight seasons. But at BravoCon, some of Dennis’ former co-stars teased that she could be back at some point. This appeared to trigger Ravenel’s social media rant.

According to People magazine, during the “Southern Charm” panel at the Bravo fanfest, Conover said, “We love Kathryn.”

“Shep and I actually filmed with her this year,” the Sewing Down South founder added. “I don’t think it was supposed to happen, but we did it and I think they did it as a favor to us because we love her so much.”

While Conover acknowledged that viewers “probably won’t” see the footage with Dennis, he admitted, “The point of me telling you that is we would love for her to come back. I think the door is always open.”

Both Conover and Rose noted that Dennis has some work to do on herself before returning to reality TV. “What our goal is for next year that, you know, she comes back and gets to see you guys,” Conover told the BravoCon crowd.

Soon after, Ravenel responded to a follower on X to complain that it “looks like [Dennis] might get her old job back.”

Thomas Ravenel Said ‘Southern Charm’ is Boring

This is not Ravenel’s first rant about the “Southern Charm” cast. In September 2023, he claimed he left “Southern Charm” after becoming “bored” with the show. He also noted that Shep Rose, Austen Kroll, and Craig Conover are all “boring.”

“Watching them bicker is like watching kids in a sandbox fighting over a toy,” he wrote on X. “It’s so absurd it’s comical. mindless entertainment for people who don’t want to get too invested.”

Ravenel also revealed that the only cast member he keeps in touch with is Whitney Sudler-Smith.

READ NEXT: Kyle Richards Calls Out Dorit Kemsley For Talking About Her Marriage on Camera