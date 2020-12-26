Thomas Ravenel Puts Patricia Altschul on Blast

Former Southern Charm cast member Thomas Ravenel tweeted negative comments about Southern Charm matriarch Patricia Altschul. Ravenel tweeted a story about Altschul’s feud with fellow cast member Austen Kroll. One Twitter user replied to his tweet, “She’s ugly inside,” and Ravenel responded to the user, “On a Psychopathic level.”

Another twitter user responded to the same tweet, “Have seen very few in this life that assume they are as important as Patricia seems to think of herself. Whores that marry well have existed since the beginning of time.” Ravenel replied, “A mean, vicious, vindictive whore to boot!!”

A third twitter user agreed with Ravenel’s tweet and replied, “The interesting thing is why she gets so much pleasure in injecting herself in the personal relationships of adults 1/3 her age.” Ravenel wrote back, “Pat is a despicable and cruel person, whose vanity, selfishness and lack of empathy for others drives her to heinous acts.”

When another follower commented that Altschul was being, “shady,” Ravenel agreed writing, “What you see on tv is a very kind edit. Away from cameras her pettiness and vindictiveness are baffling and most discount it until they become the target of it. I’m not the first by far and will not be the last to call her out.”

Ravenel Has Shaded ‘Southern Charm’ Before

Ravenel has spilled his thoughts on Southern Charm in the past. In a since-deleted tweet, Ravenel wrote, “Southern Charm, it’s producers and the pathetic online tabloids cannot stop writing or talking or involving me in their stories. Is the show THAT BORING WITHOUT ME. Please move on an leave me the hell alone. I’m sorry your cast is that weak. I gone. Live with it!!”

Ravenel deleted the tweet shortly after posting it, but he continued to respond to fans who replied to his original tweet. One user replied, “But your watching the show lol.” Ravenel responded to the tweet saying, “I never watched it, even when I was on it some 3 years ago. Just clips.”

Another Twitter user responded to the deleted tweet, “I can’t disagree with you, Thomas. But you surely know you should’ve told Kathryn what was happening. Otherwise, I am with you!” The user was most likely referring to Dennis discovering Ravenel was having another baby with another woman. Ravenel responded, “Would you tell someone something knowing the whole world would then know the same info within 12 hours?”

Ravenel Has Also Shaded Shep Rose

Ravenel’s latest tweet isn’t the first time he’s spoken out about a Southern Charm cast member. Ravenel – who has vocally supported the Republican Party – wrote in a now-deleted tweet saying that President Donald Trump is, “fighting his a** off to save the American dream,” on October 20, as reported by People.

Current cast member Shep Rose – who has vocally supported the Democratic Party – responded to the tweet. Rose replied, “Good to see you using your degree from trump university! You know. The American Dream he sold to people then had to settle for 25 mill for bilking a bunch of people. But at least he has his charity. Wait a sec. he stole from that as well and had to pay 2 mill. #Conman”

Ravenel responded to the tweet writing, “Child’s play compared to the Biden Family Criminal Enterprise. Below someone’s recommending we do a political point/counterpoint show. Lol.”

