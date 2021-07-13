Malia White Reveals Cheating Scandal Details on ‘Below Deck Med’

Fans of “Below Deck Mediterranean” will finally find out the truth about Malia White and Tom Checketts’ breakup. During tonight’s July 12, 2021 episode, White reveals that her ex-boyfriend, Checketts, did, in fact, cheat on her. White announced their breakup in September 2020, but never gave an exact reason for the split.

However, it doesn’t seem like White is ready to forgive Checketts for what he did, even though they still talk from time to time. During the episode, White admits that she “hates” her ex-boyfriend. “There’s plenty of fish in the sea, and ones that don’t sleep with other fishies,” White said during a confessional interview.

Last season, Checketts came to visit White while she was on charter but ended up taking over as the chef after Kiko Lorran was fired. This seemed to put a lot of stress on their relationship, as Checketts’ temper got him in trouble with many of the crew members as well as with Captain Sandy Yawn.

White Saw a Future With Checketts

When they were still together, White appeared on “Watch What Happens Live,” where she spoke about her relationship with Checketts, revealing at the time that she saw a future with him.

“I’m not a huge fan of marriage, but yeah, I want to be with him as long as I can,” White said after host Andy Cohen asked the star if she wanted to get married to Checketts.

However, during her August 2020 appearance, White also admitted that having Checketts on the boat had put a strain on their relationship. “Having done the show once and having relationships on the show, I wasn’t too stoked to bring a guy that I’m pretty serious about on the show knowing how much can happen and the feedback we get,” White said. “No, it was not a nice decision for me.”

Checketts Didn’t Expect to Work With White Last Season

During an August 2020 interview with Decider, Checketts admitted that being hired by Yawn and working alongside White took him by surprise.

“When I first physically got out of the taxi and went on board, obviously I met Malia there,” Checketts explained. “That was my primary concern, that it would be exciting. And then getting onto a boat, it’s getting onto any other boat. But I wasn’t under the impression that I was going to get offered the job at all.”

Checketts continued, telling the outlet at the time, “Malia, obviously we’d talked throughout the whole of the trip, previous to me getting there. I was aware of Kiko, and he had had a few bad nights. But I’ve seen it now. I wasn’t aware of how bad it was at times. And I don’t mean that in a disrespectful way to Kiko. I just mean like, that was a shit fight. So yeah, had I have known, I probably wouldn’t have done it myself. That’s the beauty of hindsight.”

Viewers can catch all-new episodes of “Below Deck Meditteranean” every Monday night at 9 p.m. EST on Bravo.

