Ariana Madix’s Brother Calls Tom Sandoval a ‘Try Hard’ Amid Cheating Report

Ariana Madix’s brother, Jeremy, spoke out about her former boyfriend Tom Sandoval’s cheating scandal.

Sandoval, who had been in a relationship with Ariana since 2014 and owns a home with her, reportedly had a fling with his “Vanderpump Rules” co-star, Raquel Leviss, which resulted in the longtime couple’s split, TMZ reported on March 3, 2023.

After the news broke, Jeremy Madix posted a lengthy comment on Instagram. Jeremy has appeared in 30 episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” and is a longtime friend of the cast members.

“It’s funny to watch people social climb and be soooooooo fake that they’re willing to s*** on people that are supposed to be their ‘best friend’ (a term that gets thrown around very often around here) all just to come up or have some sort of story line,” he wrote.

Jeremy then slammed the entire Bravo lifestyle before digging into his sister’s former partner.

“This lifestyle and this group is beyond toxic and I wouldn’t recommend it to anyone,” he wrote. “All just for clout from a corny a** network like BravoTV. Tom’s a try hard having a midlife crisis with his cringy band and Raquel has faked her way to the top trying to make something of her life willing to step on whoever to get there starting with James. Sell out type lame s***. Let’s all remember that Raquel was a fan of the show before all of this. Does anyone pay attention?”

Lala Kent Also Reacted to the “Vanderpump Rules” Cheating Scandal & Blasted Tom Sandoval

After the news broke, Leviss’ former fiancé, James Kennedy, posted TMZ’s article to Instagram with the caption, “Hope you all feel as sick as I do. This explains everything.”

Kennedy and Leviss ended their five-year relationship in December 2021 after celebrating their engagement party on the “Vanderpump Rules” season 9 finale.

Several “Vanderpump Rules” stars reacted to Kennedy’s post, including Lala Kent, who wrote, “I’ve been telling y’all! Everyone said I was a ‘bully’. It’s called YOU TRIGGER ME AND I SEE YOU FOR WHO YOU ARE! I’ve known these two are disgusting from the jump!”

On her Instagram story, Kent also clapped back at Sandoval.

“Ah. I’m the ‘overly douchey’ one – okay,” she wrote. “Oh Sandoval…Your problem with me is I’m a little too real for your comfort. I’ve seen you for who you are a long time, and you don’t like that. But, I think now is the time for you to shut the f**** up. I’m eatin good the next time I see you.”

Kent was referring to Sandoval’s recent comments to Page Six, in which he described her as having this “overly douchey cockiness that’s so try-hard.”

“All Lala has to do is just be real,” Sandoval said. “But I don’t think she’s real.”

Kent seemed to hint at trouble between Sandoval and Ariana more than a week earlier on “Watch What Happens Live.” In a February 22, 2023 appearance on the Bravo late-night show, Kent said “everything” about Sandoval annoys her and added, “I love Ariana. We just have to get her out next.”

Raquel Leviss Previously Predicted James Kennedy Would Cheat on His New Girlfriend Ally Lewber

While Sandoval had been in a committed relationship with Ariana, a recently single Leviss has had hookups with co-stars Peter Madrigal and Sandoval’s best friend and business partner, Tom Schwartz, as well as “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Garcelle Beauvais’ married son, Oliver Saunders.

In a February 2023 interview with Us Weekly, Leviss joked that she’s a “makeout slut.” “I think they used to call Schwartz a makeout slut, but I think I [now have] the title,” she said.

But she actually predicted that it would be Kennedy who would cheat on his current girlfriend, Ally Lewber.

During a March 1, 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Leviss said she wouldn’t be surprised if Kennedy does cheat on Lewber, whom he began dating a month after they ended their engagement.

“Given James’ track record, I wouldn’t put it past him,” Leviss said. “I think he will cheat on Ally.”

