Tom Sandoval Says Ariana Madix Broke His Heart

“Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval is sharing his thoughts about his ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix.

In a January 30 interview on “Bachelor” personality Nick Viall’s podcast, “The Viall Files,” alongside his friend and co-star Tom Schwartz, Sandoval referenced that he cheated on Madix with his former castmate, Rachel Leviss during the 10th season of “Vanderpump Rules.” Sandoval stated that he took issue with the fact that Madix had not accepted his offer of $3.1 million to buy her out of their shared home. He said he believed she has been acting “petty.” Viall interjected that he believed Madix “has the right to not sell [Sandoval] the house because [he] broke her [expletive] heart.” Sandoval replied, “She also broke my heart.”

In the “Viall Files” podcast episode, Sandoval stated that while he “love[s] Ariana,” he did not enjoy how she treated him throughout their 9-year relationship. According to Sandoval, he was constantly “belittled” and “had such low self-worth,” at the time of his affair with Leviss. He also stated that he was the only one who “instigated the happiness” in his and Madix’s relationship. Sandoval clarified that he was not excusing his behavior.

In addition, Sandoval stated that he believed Madix should “move on” from holding resentment towards him.

“I really do hope Ariana does [expletive] well and keeps it going. Go. Go do it … I think her biggest thing is like stop like focusing on – don’t focus any energy on me. Leave me behind. It’s not a good look,” said Sandoval. “I’m just saying, her being so — she’s been a little spiteful … Like 10 months later, let it go. Keep going. Keep doing you.”

Ariana Madix Stated That She Understood Why Tom Sandoval Has Not Moved Out of Their Home

While speaking to Access Hollywood in January 2024, Madix referenced that Sandoval had not moved out of their shared home. She stated that while she wants to sell the house, she understood he has chosen to stay because the price of rent is high in the Los Angeles area.

“Rent is very expensive in Los Angeles. And there’s a lot of people who’ve said ‘Why hasn’t Ariana move out,’” said Madix. “And at one point, I was able to find a living situation that I wasn’t paying. I did a job, so it worked out. But I know that I don’t have that kind of money. So I would assume that he also doesn’t have that kind of money for an expensive mortgage and then also the expensive rent here. So I mean, financially, these are things that I understand.”

Ariana Madix Shared She Thinks Some Fans Will Be Unhappy With Her While Watching ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11

Madix discussed co-starring with Sandoval during the 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules” in a December 2023 episode of the “Chicks in the Office” podcast. She stated that she believed some fans may dislike her in the show’s new episodes. She noted that she was firm about not filming with Sandoval.

“I think that [viewers] will totally be understanding and know what the deal is of what it was like. I just know often times when women set boundaries or when women are angry, or are feeling a certain way, that it’s not always received well. And so I was not holding back with how I felt at that time,” said Madix.

The Broadway performer also noted that she began filming “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 just two months after her March 2023 breakup from Sandoval.