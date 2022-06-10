Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix Give Update on New Bar & Sandwich Shop Business

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix are about to have a lot more on their plates.

The “Vanderpump Rules” stars recently found out that Bravo greenlit a 10th season for their reality show, although the cast has yet to be confirmed. But both also have side businesses that are booming, with other projects in the works.

In a June 2022 interview with E! News, Sandoval confirmed that he and his longtime girlfriend Madix are “still going strong.” He also gave an update on his band, Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras, and revealed he’s working on some solo music.

“Schwartz & Sandy’s will be opening,“ he said in reference to the new bar he is working on with pal Tom Schwartz. “My band will be performing, we have a big show coming up the end of July. …and we’re working on the sandwich shop [Something About Her].”

VPR fans may recall that Madix revealed plans to open a sandwich shop with her co-star Katie Maloney last season. But she also has a side cocktail business.

“My cocktail company, DFH [Drink From Home], is just really killing it right now,” she told E!

Ariana Madix Launched Her At-Home Cocktail Business in 2021, While Sandoval Has Been Doing a Side Bar Biz & Music for Years

Last fall, Madix revealed she concocted her cocktail business during the COVID lockdown. According to BravoTV.com, the former SUR bartender opened up on an episode of “Vanderpump Rules” to reveal she has long thought about launching a cocktail subscription box, and then when the COVID lockdown first took place.

“Many moons ago, I kind of had this idea that I wanted to do a cocktail subscription box,” she said. “And lo and behold [my book] ‘Fancy AF‘ comes out, it’s super successful, and we’re all in lockdown! So, what are people doing? They’re making cocktails at home. So, that’s how DFH was born: Drink From Home!”

Sandoval’s side gigs include the Tom Tom bar in West Hollywood and his band. He previously told Bravo Insider he was even writing music and working with a record producer.

“I’m really excited that I have been actually working on some original music,” he said. “I’m working on one song right now. I’m really excited for [people] to hear this song. It’s going to be kind of, like, pop but indie. …I’m going to shoot a music video. And then we’ll probably do a release in the summer.”

Sandoval also told The Sun he would “love” for his band to be featured on “Vanderpump Rules.”

Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix Are Grateful for the Platform Vanderpump Rules Has Given Them

Both Sandoval and Madix said they are grateful for the reality TV platform they’ve been given with “Vanderpump Rules.”

“Seeing the opportunity that we’re given, the platform that we’re given, I would feel almost guilty if I didn’t take full advantage of that lucky opportunity that I’ve been given, we all have been given,” he told E!

Madix also noted that everyone on the cast knows “it’s not gonna last forever, so we wanna make the most of it.”

Sandoval previously admitted to Page Six that when he first started on the Bravo reality show, he assumed his chances for a serious music career would be ruined.

“I thought, ‘People aren’t going to take you seriously, you’re just a reality person,’” he revealed. “But what I have found is that the show has honestly been an amazing platform to do really anything.”

