Jax Taylor Drops New Details About Tom Sandoval’s Relationship With Ariana Madix

Jax Taylor revealed what he knows about Tom Sandoval’s history with Ariana Madix.

During a March 22, 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” the former “Vanderpump Rules” star claimed that Sandoval’s cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss didn’t surprise him at all because the bar owner repeatedly cheated on Madix from the very beginning of their relationship 10 years ago. On March 3, TMZ reported that Sandoval and Leviss had been having an affair for months.

Jax Taylor Said the Miami Girl Hookup ‘100 Percent Happened’

During his appearance on the Bravo late-night show, Taylor noted that he always knew Sandoval’s relationship with Madix wouldn’t last. “I’ve called this from day one,” he said.

Taylor alleged that Sandoval hooked up with a woman in Miami — known by “Vanderpump Rules” fans as ”Miami Girl” – early in his relationship with Madix.

“I was there for the first week during the Miami situation,” Taylor said. “I was there the week they started dating when this happened. I said it many times. It 100 percent happened. I was in the room next to him.”

The “Miami Girl” drama played out during season 3 of “Vanderpump Rules’ with a woman named Annemarie Kunkel. At the time, Sandoval’s ex, Kristen Doute, told Madix that he cheated on her with Kunkel during a boys’ trip to Miami. Madix didn’t believe Doute, despite the fact that Kunkel showed up at SUR to confront Sandoval. Madix stormed out of the restaurant and refused to film with Kunkel.

In 2021, Madix told Us Weekly she regretted leaving the scene. “I almost wish I didn’t [leave],” she said. “The reason why we left is because we felt like production was pulling this whole thing. We were, like, ‘Oh, so random people just show up now,’ I do regret, I guess just not fully calling out the whole real story, like on camera and staying there.”

On a December 2021 episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” host Andy Cohen asked Madix if she thought Sandoval cheated on her with Miami Girl. “Honestly? No, I don’t,” she said.

Sandoval also reminded Cohen that Madix’s brother, Jeremy, was also on the boys’ trip to Miami. “You think he was like, ‘Yeah, bro, get it?'” Sandoval asked. “No, it never f***ing happened, dude. … It’s a pretty big detail [that Jeremy was there].”

Jax Taylor Said Tom Sandoval Cheated on Ariana Madix ‘Other Times’

During the March 2023 “Watch What Happens Live” episode, Cohen asked, “To Jax’s knowledge, not counting Raquel, has Sandoval cheated on Raquel before?”

Taylor did not hesitate to respond. “Yes. 100 percent. 100 percent,” he said. “I told you I was there. Not only the Miami situation. That was week one of their relationship, by the way. There’s been other times.”

When pressed for more details, Taylor responded, “It doesn’t matter if he did it one or 10 times. He did it.”

When Cohen asked him if Sandoval cheated on Madix “in the last couple of years,: Taylor responded, “Yeah.” “I just know. I just know things,” the former SUR bartender added. “Does it matter if it’s one or 10 people? It’s still cheating. Right?”

Taylor’s wife, Brittany Cartwright, appeared stunned by her husband’s comments about Sandoval’s serial cheating. “Well, I would have told Ariana if I knew those things,” she said.

Heavy has reached out to Sandoval’s rep for comment regarding Taylor’s claims.

Taylor previously told Entertainment Tonight that no one ever believed his claims about Sandoval – until now. “He’s done this before and nobody believed me. It’s just not his first time,” he said.

Taylor also confirmed that Sandoval’s best friend and business partner, Tom Schwartz, knew about his months-long affair with Leviss. “I talk to Schwartz every day so I know for a fact, for 100 fact on my child, he told me he knew,” Taylor revealed on WWHL. “He said, he goes ‘I knew for a while.’ He kind of left it at that, but then he said ‘I tried to tell him (Sandoval) to come forward with it.’”

