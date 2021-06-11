Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix Show off Fully Furnished Dream Home

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix have finally opened up their finished home to fans. The “Vanderpump Rules” couple moved into their $2.075 million, 5.5-bathroom modern farmhouse-style home in Valley Village, California, in 2019, Variety reported at the time, but the home design was only recently completed — and it comes with a major “wow factor,” according to People.

Madix, 35, and Sandoval, 37, worked with designers from Concept XL and Boxhill to mesh their two very different styles for the ultimate decorative fusion in their dream home, they told People.

Madix told the outlet that every room in the house is different because “Tom and I both have different individual styles.” Sandoval agreed, describing his design preferences as “funkier” and “louder” while his longtime girlfriend likes things “serene and tranquil.”

“So, bringing those two styles together kind of created our own individual look,” he explained.

Sandoval & Madix Revealed Their Favorite Items in Their Home — & Their Least Favorite

Madix shared photos of the fully decorated home on Instagram (seen in the slideshow above). She told People that some of her favorite items include an oversized rock crystal infinity mirror and a chain-link light fixture above the dining room table. Madix also loves the snake print curtains in the room, which she revealed were extremely hard to get.

“It was really hard to get this fabric and then we had to have someone make it into curtains for us. It took forever but there was nothing that compared to it,” she told the outlet.

The over-the-top accessories were paired with a more minimalistic table from Restoration Hardware, they told the outlet, but the reality stars admitted they went “head to head” over the table because Sandoval wanted “something a little more ridiculous.”

Madix also isn’t a fan of some of her longtime love’s decorative pieces displayed on the built-in shelves in the home, including an emu egg and a saber-tooth cat skull. Sandoval told People he loves the “Indiana Jones look.” He also loves his painting of actor James Earl Jones (Madix hates it), while Madix loves her plants and garden. The two have plans to construct a unique bar that will lead to an outdoor lounge.

Bravo TV reported in April 2021 that the couple had added a 600-pound natural gas fireplace to their outdoor space, which also includes a pool complete with a small waterfall. Other special features include a master bedroom complete with an espresso machine and a home studio “to serve all of their content-creating needs,” they told Bravo TV in a May 2021 interview.

The couple told Bravo TV “this is a forever Los Angeles home.”

Sandoval & Madix’s Lack of Furniture Was a Running Joke on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Months after Sandoval and Madix bought their $2 million home, their co-stars joked about how it still had no furniture. But the pair’s “Fancy AF Cocktails” co-author revealed that one of the reasons they didn’t order their custom furniture pieces right away was because they shot over 80 photo setups for their book and needed the open space, per People.

The two endured jokes from co-star Katie Maloney-Schwartz, who would say of the empty home, “I love what you haven’t done with the place,” they told People. Co-star Lala Kent even refused to attend the couple’s pool party because their house wasn’t furnished and instead went to Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s more “grownup” house for a party that day, the outlet reported.

But by early 2020, Madix appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” to confirm the house was fully furnished. “We worked with a really amazing designer who helped us bring all of our ideas together,” she said, per Bravo TV. At the time, she admitted that she still had big plans for the outdoor spaces and noted that there was still a lot of bare space on the walls.

Now that it is completely decorated, Sandoval and Madix’s pad is “the party house.”

Of the finally completed home, fans and celebrity friends, such as “Vanderpump Rules” stars James Kennedy and Charli Burnett reacted to the new photos.

‘LOVE LOVE LOOOOVE your home design!” wrote co-star Raquel Leviss.

“Stunning! Wow! And that swing is a great hideaway for a drunkin nap,” added former “Vanderpump Rules” star Billie Lee of the outdoor setup.

