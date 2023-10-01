Tom Sandoval Makes Stunning Comment About His Living Arrangement With Ariana Madix

Tom Sandoval made a surprising comment about his living situation with his ex, Ariana Madix. The former “Vanderpump Rules” couple’s 10-year relationship ended in March 2023 after Madix found out Sandoval had been cheating on her for months with her close friend Raquel Leviss.

Nearly seven months later, Sandoval and Madix still live together in the Valley Village, California home they purchased in 2019 – and based on his recent comments, it sounds like neither of them is planning to make a move anytime soon.

Tom Sandoval Said He Will ‘Probably’ Still Be Living With Ariana Madix One Year From Now

In a September 2023 interview with Extra, Sandoval told host Megan Ryte that he has been “co-existing” with his ex in the spacious $2 million farmhouse they bought together four years ago.

Sandoval joked that he is totally “chummy” with his ex, before adding, “Just kidding.”

“We have mutual friends, obviously, on the same show together, so we have to co-exist,” he said. “It’s gonna be a slow process. We will handle it the best we can.”

After Ryte asked him where he hoped everyone involved in the scandal would be one year from now, Sandoval said, “I just want everyone to be happy.”

The Extra host then asked if he thought he and Madix would still be living together in September 2024. “Probably, yeah,” Sandoval replied. “We’re on the…” he said before stopping his sentence short.

“No speaking in the house?” Ryte asked him.

“I don’t know,” Sandoval said. “You just have to wait and see. The season’s coming up. I can’t talk too much about it.”

On the premiere episode of his “Everybody Loves Tom” podcast, which dropped September 28, 2023, Sandoval talked about the situation at home. He recalled not long after the scandal broke, coming home from a tour with his band Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras to find Madix and a camera crew filming a shady commercial for Duracell batteries at the house.

“It’s like, you know, there’s like people at my house, the fire alarm’s going off in my house. My assistant, Ann, is like helping them like put together their shot, like cleaning up and helping stage stuff for them,” Sandoval said. “And you know here there’s this ad being shot that’s directly you know poking fun at me, everything that makes me me.”

Fast forward to September 2023, and Sandoval said things are getting better at home. After Sandoval’s podcast guest Kyle Chan noted that Madix has “softened up quite a bit” in regard to Sandoval, Sandoval revealed they were actually semi-civil recently after living in separate areas of the house for months.

“I mean just the other day we were like, I was downstairs making dinner and she came down into the kitchen and she just, she’s got this like tower, this monolithic structure of boxes and she just started going through them, stuff that been delivered,” he said. “No eye contact, but we’re just, you know but we were there for like 10-15 minutes. … Like, today she came downstairs. Billie [Lee] was over, she was like ‘so what’s up’ to Billie and like, you know, it’s pretty, I mean, look, like after being around, you know, in the same house for six months ….

Ariana Madix Originally Said She Wanted to Sell the House As Soon as Possible

Sandoval previously told E! News that he was working on getting himself to a place where he could afford to sell the house he shares with Madix. Fans know that a lot of Sandoval’s money became tied up in Schwartz & Sandy’s, the Franklin Village bar he co-owns with his friend Tom Schwartz.

“The house thing we’re working on,” Sandoval told E! earlier in September. “I’m hoping to get myself into a nice position financially to make moves.”

Madix has been ready to sell the house for a while. In May 2023, she told the “Today Show With Hoda & Jenna” that she had been in contact with a relator.

“I’ve been on the phone with a real estate agent, and I would like to sell that house and move somewhere, own my own place on my own, and start my new life,” Madix told the morning show hosts.

That same month, Madix told “Watch What Happens Live” host Andy Cohen that she wanted out of the financial commitment with Sandoval. “My plan is to sell the house. I want my money out of that house as quickly as possible and I want to move on,” she told Cohen, according to People.

More recently, Madix addressed the situation during an August 2023 episode of the “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay” podcast. While speaking with Shay, Madix explained that she isn’t financially able to make a move just yet.

“I pay a mortgage. It’s expensive,” Madix told Shay. “I think a lot of people on the internet seem to think I’m rolling in money right now. I have a lot of places where that money has to go before I get to be like freaking Scrooge McDuck. I am not rich, I do not have millions of dollars. And I’m also not going to squander my financial future and stability by putting myself in a position to f*** myself over for the rest of my life because somebody else f***** up.”

At the time, Madix explained that she had a “decent setup” in which she didn’t see Sandoval at all in the home. “I stay in my room, or I go in the kitchen when I have to, but my room is kind of like a little apartment,” she said. “I don’t see him, I don’t interact with him, I stay in my own little zone.”

