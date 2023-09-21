Tom Sandoval Addresses Living Situation With His Ex

“Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval’s relationship with his ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, ended in March 2023. As fans are aware, Sandoval was romantically involved with his co-star, Raquel Leviss, while he was still in a relationship with Madix. Despite their breakup, Sandoval and his ex-girlfriend have continued cohabiting in their Valley Village home, which they purchased in 2019. Sandoval addressed his living situation while speaking to E! News in September 2023. The 40-year-old stated he intends to make some changes once he is “financially” able.

“The house thing we’re working on. I’m hoping to get myself into a nice position financially to make moves,” said Sandoval.

Ariana Madix Discussed Sharing a House With Tom Sandoval in August 2023

Madix also spoke about living with Sandoval in an August 2023 episode of her castmate Scheana Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay.” She explained she took issue with former “Real Housewives of New York City” star Bethenny Frankel’s assertion that staying in the Valley Village home indicated that she had forgiven Sandoval for his affair.

“[Frankel] said, ‘Oh, Ariana’s forgiven him.’ I’m like, ‘Why are you speaking for me? First of all, I don’t know you. You don’t know what the f*** you’re talking about, lady,'” said Madix in reference to comments Frankel said in the August 21 episode of her podcast, “Just B With Bethenny Frankel,” where she addressed the criticism of her three-part interview with Leviss.

Madix went on to say that she has been trying to save more money before she leaves her current residence.

“I pay a mortgage. It’s expensive,” said the 38-year-old. “I think a lot of people on the internet seem to think I’m rolling in money right now. I have a lot of places where that money has to go before I get to be like freaking Scrooge McDuck. I am not rich, I do not have millions of dollars. And I’m also not going to squander my financial future and stability by putting myself in a position to f*** myself over for the rest of my life because somebody else f**** up.”

The Bravo personality also suggested she did not mind cohabiting with Sandoval because she has plenty of privacy.

“I have a pretty decent setup. I stay in my room, or I go in the kitchen when I have to, but like my room is kind of like a little apartment. I don’t see him, I don’t interact with him, I stay in my own little zone,” said Madix.

Tom Sandoval Shared Information About Filming ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11 After His Affair

Despite living together, Madix refrained from filming with Sandoval alone during the upcoming 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules.” In a September 2023 interview with Extra, Sandoval shared that he had difficulty shooting the show following the aftermath of his affair with Leviss, who quit the series after season 10.

“For me personally, it was a very hard season, I felt very isolated, I’m definitely not used to being so much on the outskirts and it was tough, it was really tough at times,” said Sandoval.

The “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” star also stated that his “Vanderpump Rules” castmates received backlash on social media if they did not keep their distance from him.

“It was also really tough for fellow castmates, I mean, they were stuck between a rock and a hard place, I mean, they can’t even say hi to me, it’s like they get lit up on social media, which I feel really bad about,” shared the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer.