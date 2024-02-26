Tom Sandoval’s Former Assistant Reacts to His Controversial Comments

“Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval‘s former assistant, Ann Maddox, is reacting to his controversial New York Times Magazine interview, published on February 20, 2024.

On the February 21 episode of her podcast, “We Signed An NDA,” alongside her co-host Amanda Lifford, Maddox referenced that Sandoval likened the interest that surrounded his and Rachel “Raquel” Leviss‘ March 2023 cheating scandal with “the O.J. Simpson thing and George Floyd,” who was murdered in 2020, during the New York Times Magazine interview. Maddox stated that her former employer’s decision to make such comparisons is “baffling a little bit.”

In addition, Maddox noted that Sandoval also stated he believed he “got more hate than Danny Masterson and he’s a convicted rapist” in the New York Times Magazine interview. She stated that Sandoval’s remarks were not helpful in his attempt to get “Vanderpump Rules” fans to empathize with him.

“You are just offending so many people,” said Maddox.

She then stated that she believed the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer showcased that he lacked self-awareness.

“I think what it is right now — why I’m upset is because I want to say this to him. Because I was close to him at one point,” continued Maddox.

Tom Sandoval Issued an Apology Following His Comments

According to E! News, Sandoval issued an apology in light of his New York Times Magazine interview.

“My intentions behind the comments I made in New York Times Magazine were to explain the level of national media attention my affair received. The comparison was inappropriate and ignorant. I’m incredibly sorry and embarrassed,” wrote Sandoval in his statement.

Ann Maddox Discussed Lisa Vanderpump’s Reaction to Tom Sandoval in ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11

In the February 21 “We Signed An NDA” episode, Maddox referenced a moment from “Vanderpump Rules” season 11, episode 4. In the scene, Lisa Vanderpump let Scheana Shay and Lala Kent know she was concerned about Sandoval’s mental health following his cheating scandal. Maddox said Vanderpump should have not tried to convince Shay and Kent to be more open to Sandoval. She stated that she believed Vanderpump should have assisted Sandoval in getting “professional help.”

“It’s easier for a pro to give him that support. And compassion that he needs. Not other people around him who are like kind of victims of his actions,” said Maddox.

Madix made similar comments in the February 21 episode of the “Vanderpump Rules After Show.” The Broadway performer suggested she disagreed with Vanderpump’s decision to reach out to her castmates about her ex-boyfriend’s mental health.

“If someone has concerns, they should seek professional help for someone. That is the route that should be taken. Like if he’s not going to seek professional help for himself, then if Lisa is concerned. Instead of putting it on Scheana or Lala, she should find professional help for him,” said Madix.

Lisa Vanderpump Stated She Was Concerned About How Much Public Scrutiny Tom Sandoval Received in a January 2024 Interview

During a January 2024 appearance on “TODAY with Hoda & Jenna,” Vanderpump explained her concern about the amount of scrutiny Sandoval received from the public.

“I know he was 1000 percent wrong. But it was still a lot for him to go through,” said the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star.

Vanderpump also applauded Madix for securing multiple opportunities, including appearing on “Dancing with the Stars” and becoming a Broadway star, following Sandoval’s affair.

“Ariana is living her best life. Which is fantastic,” said Vanderpump.

New episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 air on Tuesdays on Bravo.