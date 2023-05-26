VPR Personality Thinks Tom Sandoval Is ‘Loving the Attention’ Following Scandal

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Jax Taylor, who left the series in 2020, shared his thoughts about his former friend and castmate Tom Sandoval during the May 24 episode of his podcast, “When Reality Hits with Jax and Brittany,” co-hosted by his wife, Brittany Cartwright. While recording the podcast episode, alongside his guest former “Vanderpump Rules” star Kristen Doute, Taylor shared he believes Sandoval has enjoyed the attention he has received following the revelation he cheated on his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with their castmate Raquel Leviss.

In the podcast episode, Cartwright asked Doute, who dated Sandoval for six years until 2013, if she believed the Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras singer “was fake crying in [the season 10] finale,” which aired on May 17. Doute replied that she thinks that Sandoval was genuinely crying when he was filming a scene with his friend and business partner, Tom Schwartz. The “He’s Making You Crazy: How to Get the Guy, Get Even, and Get Over It” author shared, however, that she could not tell if Sandoval’s emotions were authentic during his scene with Lisa Vanderpump.

“With the Lisa thing it is so hard to tell because like I even said it on my podcast, like, I could if I had to right now, just breakdown because of acting. But it’s like it was kind of believable, and then it’s like his face wasn’t wet,” said Doute.

Taylor chimed in that he agreed with Doute. He stated that Sandoval has an acting background and claimed that the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner “can definitely cry on cue.” He also said he does not believe the “Vanderpump Rules” star is genuinely upset about the situation.

“I personally don’t believe it, I think it’s all an act. I personally think he’s loving what’s going on right now, I think he’s loving the attention,” said Taylor. “I think he thinks you know what, he’s going to run with the scene because that was definitely — those scenes were all added towards the end. So I think he was like ‘You know what I’m going to bring it, I’m going to bring it, I’m going to give full meltdowns, I’m going to win an Emmy, and people will just buy into it because I’m already this deep in, might as well sell it.'”

Ariana Madix Spoke About Tom Sandoval’s Interaction With Tom Schwartz in the Season 10 Finale

During the May 17 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Andy Cohen stated that he noticed that Sandoval “was more emotional” during his conversation with Schwartz than when he was speaking to Madix in the season 10 finale. Madix stated that she was not surprised by the behavior.

“Well it didn’t strike me watching the episode because that’s how he was from the moment that I found out. He was just screaming at me, I mean we were in the backyard, he threw a beer can all the way across the backyard into the back wall,” stated Madix.

She also claimed “he was more concerned” that people would overhear them fighting at the restaurant, TomTom, than how she felt the night she found out about his affair.

In a May 28 interview on “The View,” Madix shared that she is slowly healing from her breakup. She stated that she had an emotional response while watching the season 10 finale.

“I think it’s a slow process to get there, I just think one day at a time, moment by moment, and getting more and more to that place, and certainly watching the episode last night it really brings you back to that anger, that gut feeling, that anxiety I felt during those first moments,” said Madix.

Tom Sandoval Stated That He Was ‘Defensive’ After Reports Began Circulating of His Affair

During an April 2023 appearance on Howie Mandel’s podcast, “Howie Mandel Does Stuff,” Sandoval stated that he has “never felt the flight or fight that [he] felt” after reports began circulating in March 2023 about his affair. He also said that he was not on his best behavior following the situation.

“I’m telling you, like, I was literally on the run like I was wanted for a triple homicide. I didn’t shower for days, in the same clothes for days, didn’t have my medication, like literally I was just dodging paparazzi, I’ve been so defensive it did at times turn me into a total a**** and I feel bad about that ’cause I was very defensive and not open,” said Sandoval.