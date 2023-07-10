‘Vanderpump Rules’ Fans React to ‘Weird’ Message to Tom Sandoval

Fans of “Vanderpump Rules” are questioning a birthday message to Tom Sandoval that was posted on the SUR Instagram page.

On July 7, 2023, Sandoval was honored on his former employer’s social media page four months after his shocking cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss rocked the Bravoverse, and fans weren’t sure what to make of the photo of the fallen bar star.

Fans Reacted to the Unexpected Birthday Message to Tom Sandoval

Lisa Vanderpump’s SUR Lounge has long served as the focal point of “Vanderpump Rules,” and Sandoval worked as a bartender at the West Hollywood restaurant there for years.

The birthday Instagram post featured a major throwback of Sandoval and former co-worker Peter Madrigal before he was a manager at SUR. Both men were clean-shaven in the vintage shot, and Sandoval wore white pants with a black stripe down the side as he posed alongside his longtime work colleague.

“Happy Birthday Tom 🤠🎂🎉🎊✨🕺🏻,” came the caption on the surprising post.

Some followers couldn’t believe that someone from Vanderpump’s establishment would post a birthday message to Sandoval, especially since he is estranged from almost everyone on the “Vanderpump Rules” cast.

In the comment section, some fans asked, “Why would you post this?” and others wondered if the account was hacked. “Read the room…” another commenter wrote. “Weird choice,” another chimed in.

The post was especially unusual because the main page of the SUR Instagram account doesn’t regularly feature birthday messages to past employees. When Sandoval’s ex, Ariana Madix, celebrated her birthday on June 24, the account posted a throwback photo of the original cast before she was on the show and did not acknowledge her birthday at all, or that of Stassi Schroeder who shares the same birthday.

It is unclear what age Sandoval turned on his most recent birthday, but he celebrated his special day with friends at his Valley Village, California home. A reposted video from pal Billie Lee’s Instagram story featured a cake that said, “Happy 40th Birthday Again.”

Tom Sandoval Shaved & Ditched the Nail Polish for ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11

Just in time for his birthday, Sandoval also changed things up ahead of filming for the 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules.” The Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner swapped out his edgy, mustached look for a more clean-cut – and manicure-free style – as he filmed new scenes for the Bravo reality show.

Sandoval famously rocked a big mustache for the 10th season of “Vanderpump Rules” which was shot in 2022 and early 2023. He also showed off a rock star look with sequin pants and white nail polish in some scenes. He even wore the white nail polish to the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion taping, which took place in March 2023.

But in photos and videos posted to Instagram in July 2023, Sandoval was seen filming the new season with Tom Schwartz, and his mustache was gone. In April 2023, Sandoval shaved off his mustache during a spot on Howie Mandel’s “Howie Does Stuff” podcast, and now it appears he’s decided to keep his upper lip bare for a while longer.

In the new photos, he also had a shorter hairstyle than last season and was dressed in a sweater and jeans as he filmed with Schwartz at a bar.

In photos posted by TMZ, a smiley Sandoval was also spotted dropping off flowers to Vanderpump after her longtime restaurant Pump was closed down in early July. The VPR veteran wore a blue sweater and his signature white nail polish was noticeably missing.

In a paparazzi interview posted online, Sandoval promised the new season of “Vanderpump Rules” will be “interesting.”

