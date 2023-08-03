Tom Sandoval Seen With a Bloodied Nose While Filming: SEE IT

Tom Sandoval suffered a bloody nose while filming the Fox reality series, “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.”

The “Vanderpump Rules” star was featured in the season 2 trailer with blood under his nose and above his upper lip. The teaser trailer didn’t reveal what happened to Sandoval to cause his injury, but he didn’t look too bothered by it. There are a number of different challenges that contestants complete that could easy cause bloody bumps and bruises on “Special Forces.”

Also in the trailer, Sandoval was heard saying that he wants “to get punished.” Although it’s unclear what Sandoval may have been speaking about, he appeared to be doing a confessional-style interview at the time.

For those unfamiliar with “Special Forces,” the contestants, called recruits, are put through rigorous challenges by staff sergeants. They are tested both physically and mentally and are forced to dig deep inside themselves to overcome doubts, fears, and insecurities. The show incorporates individual meetings with daily challenges that push people out of their comfort zones.

Tom Sandoval Will Be Joined By 13 Other Celebrities on Season 2

Sandoval isn’t the only reality television celebrity to be joining season 2 of “Special Forces,” either.

On July 31, 2023, Variety shared the full cast list, that included some other celebs and athletes from different walks of life.

Joining Sandoval will be NFL star Dez Bryant, “Bachelorette” star Tyler Cameron, Savannah Chrisley of “Chrisley Knows Best,” Blac Chyna, Brian Austin Green, NBA star Robert Horry, Olympic athletes Erin Jackson and Bode Miller, Jack Osbourne, Tara Reid, Kelly Rizzo, JoJo Siwa, and “Bachelor” star Nick Viall.

Interestingly, former “Bachelorette” star Hannah Brown actually won the first season of the show. She and soccer star Carli Lloyd were the last ones standing at the end.

Tom Sandoval Missed Filming Weeks of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11 Due to Scheduling Conflicts

Sandoval was announced as part of the second season of “Special Forces” back in June 2023. At the time, TMZ confirmed that the reality star had joined the show and had been filming with the rest of the cast in New Zealand, which kept him from filming the early weeks of season 11 of “Vanderpump Rules.”

The decision to cast Sandoval on “Special Forces” came shortly after the world learned that he was having an affair with his “Vanderpump Rules” co-star, Raquel Leviss. The two had been secretly seeing each other for months, while Sandoval was thought to be in a committed relationship with his longterm girlfriend, Ariana Madix.

While it’s unknown how Sandoval did on “Special Forces,” he has returned to California and has been seen filming with the rest of the “Vanderpump Rules” cast. Meanwhile, Madix has also been filming with the cast and she has accepted an offer to appear on “Dancing With the Stars” when it returns to television in the fall of 2023 — around the same time as “Special Forces” (September 25, 2023).

As for how Sandoval feels about Madix’s chances on the show, well, he thinks she will do great. “I mean I, would say — I don’t want to jinx her so I will just say a nine. I don’t want to say a 10, but I think she’s got a really good shot, I would definitely say a 9, a 9.5,” he told TMZ.

