Bravo Fans Outraged After Big Tom Sandoval News Breaks

On June 5, Peacock announced the official cast for season 3 of “The Traitors.” Among said cast is “Vanderpump Rules” star, Tom Sandoval.

“The most treacherous season yet,” read the caption of a video shared on the official Peacock Instagram page.

Sandoval is the first person from “Vanderpump Rules” to be cast on “The Traitors.” He isn’t the first Bravo star, however. In fact, there have been a few “Real Housewives” stars (including Phaedra Parks) and a “Below Deck” star (Kate Chastain) on previous seasons.

Sandoval’s casting has caused a bit of an uproar amongst fans, many of whom don’t want to see him on television — and voiced such.

Sandoval joined VPR as an OG member when the show premiered back in 2013. He’s been on the series full-time ever since.

Many Fans Hope That Tom Sandoval Is Eliminated First on ‘The Traitors’

While Sandoval was once popular on “Vanderpump Rules,” he’s now one of the most hated. In March 2023, it came to light that Sandoval was having an affair with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss. He had been in a longterm relationship with Ariana Madix at the time (all three people are on VPR).

Sandoval has been trying to clean up his name and image in the months that followed, but there are plenty of people who are still upset with him. In fact, after Sandoval was confirmed as part of “The Traitors” season 3 cast, fans took to social media to react — and the majority aren’t happy.

“Plz stop putting Sandoval on my television,” one person wrote.

“I hope they get rid of Tom Sandoval first episode and Sam next,” someone else added.

“Why would you give Sandoval more of a platform???? Haven’t we been through enough?” a third Instagram user asked.

“So disappointed. I love this show but I’m tired of watching Tom Sandoval on my screen. I’ll have to pass on this season,” another comment read.

“Why Sandoval though? No one wants him on our TV screens,” a fifth social media user wondered.

Tom Sandoval Appeared on “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test”

Not long after his affair with Leviss came to light, Sandoval agreed to go on “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.” He challenged himself in many ways and even had a couple of emotional breakdowns while competing against himself on the show.

“It was such an honor to be a part of this amazing experience. I was pushed physically, mentally and emotionally beyond what I thought I was capable of. An ass kicking like this was just what I needed at this time in my life. I met some really amazing people along the way,” he captioned an Instagram post on July 31, 2023.

Meanwhile, Sandoval’s ex-girlfriend has been getting plenty of opportunities outside of “Vanderpump Rules” as well. Madix was cast on season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars,” paired with Pasha Pashkov. The two nearly took the competition all the way, but finished in third place. From there, Madix was offered a role in “Chicago” on Broadway.

She wrapped up the first leg of the show, but it set to return for most of the month of August, per Variety.

READ NEXT: Former RHOBH Star’s Infant Son Was Nearly Kidnapped