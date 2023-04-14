Tom Sandoval Talks VPR Castmates’ Behavior: ‘It’s Disgusting to Me’

“Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval opened up about his affair with Raquel Leviss during an April 2023 interview on Howie Mandel’s podcast, “Howie Mandel Does Stuff.” As fans are aware, Sandoval cheated on his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with Leviss, who joined the cast in 2017. After the reports of Sandoval’s cheating scandal began circulating on March 3, several of Sandoval’s co-stars, specifically Lala Kent, Katie Maloney, and Scheana Shay, have criticized his actions. While recording the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast, the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner claimed that his castmates who have podcasts were “using all these things [about the affair] as content.”

“Like fellow cast members, are like, ‘ask me all these questions. Ask me questions, ask me questions.’ It’s like you don’t want to know because you care about Ariana,” asserted the “Vanderpump Rules” star. “You want to know so you have more content for your podcasts. And it’s f***** — it’s disgusting to me. It’s so gross. I’m like who are you? ‘Cause it’s like people are like ‘oh really seeing who you are as a person.’ I’m like, no, I’m seeing who you are as a person because you’re not somebody who gives a flying f*** about Ariana, you are just doing this for your own personal gain.”

Sandoval also shared he was upset that some “Vanderpump Rules” stars, who he described as “really good friends,” have publically made negative comments about him following his affair.

“Using this to make it seem like everything I have done for them, like all the favors, all the times I’ve stuck by them when nobody else would, to just make that out to be like that I’m a narcissist and that was all just so I could look good. And I’m like what the f***? That you are taking the past like — what I did with this affair and you are erasing the last like 12, 15 years of our friendship, it really f***** kills,” stated the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner.

Scheana Shay Shared Her Thoughts About Tom Sandoval

Shay, who is close friends with Madix, shared that she felt betrayed by the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer after finding out about his involvement with Leviss. In the March 30 episode of her podcast “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” the “Good As Gold” singer revealed that his affair “is making [her] question the last 13 years of friendship with Sandoval.”

“Every time I thought he was just so generous and so kind and so everything, just such an amazing friend and now I’m like were you just doing all of this because it was self-serving, because it fed your ego, because it made you look good? Was there kindness in your heart? Was that generosity real? It’s literally making me question all of these motives,” stated Shay.

Kent also labeled Sandoval as a “narcissist” who will cheat on the women he dates during the March 10 “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay” episode. In addition, she stated that she was upset by his behavior at the season 10 reunion, which was filmed on March 23, in the April 4 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala.” She claimed she told her castmates that they needed to be careful while interacting with him during the reunion.

“I said to everyone, ‘I want you to watch what he’s doing right now, he is the same as my ex alright, his ship is sinking, he’s going to try his hardest to get everyone else’s to sink first. This is a dangerous person. He’s going to pull out some crazy s***. You got skeletons, he’s bringing them out,” said the “4 U” singer.

Lala Kent Addressed Tom Sandoval’s Comments

On April 12, Kent took to her Instagram Stories to address Sandoval’s claim that his castmates have profited off his affair.

“I know he called me out by name, I think it was about me doing podcasts or like profiting off of what’s going on. By the way, no I’m not, I profited off me saying funny s*** and also by the way, okay, and also by the way I have also profited off of my own f***** heartbreak, what makes you think I ain’t about to profit off yours?” said the 32-year-old seemingly in reference to her 2021 breakup from her ex-fiance Randall Emmett.

She also asserted that Madix is “fine with it.”

New episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” air Wednesdays on Bravo.