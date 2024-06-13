VPR Personality Says Tom Sandoval Has Already Cheated on New Girlfriend

“Vanderpump Rules” personality Billie Lee is continuing her feud with her former friend, Tom Sandoval, and his girlfriend, Victoria Lee Robinson.

During the June 12 episode of her podcast, “Billie & The Kid,” Lee, who has been vocal about her falling out with Sandoval, claimed that the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner has not been faithful in his relationship with Robinson. As fans are aware, Sandoval was embroiled in a cheating scandal following his affair with “Vanderpump Rules” alum, Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.

“He definitely has already cheated on Victoria several times. I hate to break it to her. I hope she’s not really trusting him. Because that’s hysterical,” said Lee.

Billie Lee Opened up About Her Falling Out With Tom Sandoval

Lee opened up about her falling out with Sandoval in the June 5 episode of “Billie & The Kid.” She noted that she decided to support Sandoval following his 2023 cheating scandal, causing her to lose her friendship with his ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix.

In addition, the comedian stated she was concerned that Sandoval decided to break his sobriety after he began dating Robinson in early 2024. Lee also stated Robinson and Sandoval constantly fought and had a “toxic” relationship.

In addition, she stated that Robinson accused Sandoval and Lee of having a sexual relationship. Lee said that she and Sandoval have always had a platonic relationship.

Lee also stated that she decided to host an intervention for Sandoval. According to Lee, Sandoval ignored his work responsibilities, despite his financial issues. Lee said that Robinson took issue with her after she did not receive an invitation to her boyfriend’s intervention. She also said Sandoval did not show up to the intervention.

In addition, Lee stated that Robinson moved Madix’s items from her and Sandoval’s shared Valley Village home.

Victoria Lee Robinson & Kyle Chan Discussed Billie Lee’s Claims

Robinson and Sandoval’s close friend, celebrity jeweler, Kyle Chan, addressed Lee’s claims during a June 7 livestream with “Up and Adam” personality, Adam Newell.

Robinson denied even touching Madix’s belongings. She also stated that she never believed Sandoval and Lee had a sexual relationship.

“I don’t think Tom wants to hook up with her,” said the model.

The 31-year-old also stated that while she and Sandoval did fight, their arguments were caused by Lee. According to Robinson, Lee attempted to “isolate” Sandoval from his close friends.

Chan also stated that he believed Lee was possessive of Sandoval. In addition, Robinson said Lee alleged Chan “tried to drug Tom and take advantage of him.” Chan stated Lee’s alleged claim was untrue and dangerous.

Robinson stated that she called Lee “to try to catch” her in a lie on March 25, 2024. According to Robinson, Sandoval and Chan “heard [Lee] admit” that she made the accusation.

Tom Sandoval Reacted to Billie Lee’s Comments

Collider reported that Sandoval reacted to remarks Lee said on her May 29 podcast episode. In a June 8 Instagram Story, Sandoval, who is currently filming “Traitors,” denied Lee’s claims about about Robinson. He also stated that he heard Lee’s alleged accusations about Chan during a phone conversation with Robinson.

“Billie Lee’s false claims towards Victoria Lee Robinson and Kyle Chan were designed to damage our friendships and relationships. Victoria, Kyle, and I all heard her on speakerphone while she made those accusations,” wrote Sandoval. “Designed to isolate me from my close friends. It is not a coincidence that she is doing this while I am out of the country and she is on tour. I will be addressing everything when I am back.”

Billie Lee Responded to Victoria Lee Robinson & Kyle Chan’s Claims

Lee addressed Robinson and Chan’s livestream in the June 12 episode of “Billie & The Kid.”

Lee denied that she made allegations against Chan. She stated that Robinson told her Chan was “fake” and “in love with Tom.” According to Lee, Robinson asked her “if they have ever messed around.” The comedian stated she replied that Chan and Sandoval have never been romantic.

“She was like, ‘Are you sure?’ And I was like, ‘One time when they first met they got [expletive] on drugs. Like we normally do. Maybe he was at a festival, I don’t know, and [Chan] hit on Tom,” said Lee.

Lee also addressed Sandoval’s claim she made the allegation against Chan while on the phone with Robinson.

“[Robinson] called me. And she was like, ‘Hey I’m just really upset about what you said about Kyle assaulting Tom.’ And I was like, ‘Girl, I don’t know what you’re talking about. I said they did drugs together. He hit on him. You must have got that twisted,'” said Lee.