Tom Sandoval Reveals He’s Having a Hard Time With Recent ‘Vanderpump Rules’ News

Tom Sandoval is struggling.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star opened up about the recent news that his best friend and business partner Tom Schwartz split from his wife, Katie Maloney. The two announced their split in March 2022, after a couple of weeks of speculation surrounding their relationship.

“After 12 years on an adventure through life together, Tom and I are ending our marriage. This ending is not met with resentment or animosity, no sides to choose. We have deep admiration for one another that will always remain and we cherish our friendship,” Maloney captioned an Instagram post on March 15, 2022.

Schwartz also released a statement on the same day.

“Well this sucks. How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f****** canned Instagram caption,” Schwartz wrote. “I’m not quite ready to use the ‘D’ word bc it’s too painful,” he wrote.

During the opening of Lisa Vanderpump’s new venue in Las Vegas, Sandoval opened up about the split for the first time.

Sandoval Said He ‘Had No Idea’ That Schwartz & Maloney Were Splitting Up

In an interview with Us Weekly at Vanderpump a Paris, Sandoval spoke candidly about his best friend’s divorce.

“It’s not easy. For me, personally, as a friend, like, seeing that happen, it crushes me,” Sandoval told the outlet. “They seem to be doing pretty well, considering,” he added. He went on to say that he didn’t know that the two were going to make their Instagram statements last month.

“It literally, like, b**** slapped me across the face. I had no idea. Like, totally knocked the cool out of my walk,” he said.

Sandoval was at the opening with both Schwartz and Maloney, who are still friends despite their decision to divorce.

There Were Rumors That Schwartz Moved in With Sandoval

Shortly after Maloney and Schwartz confirmed their decision to go their separate ways, rumors surfaced online that Schwartz was crashing at Sandoval and girlfriend Ariana Madix’s house.

It all started when The Sun published a story in which an anonymous source told the outlet that Schwartz moved out of the home he shared with Maloney.

“Nobody is crashing at our house. Stop saying that,” Madix captioned a selfie on her Instagram Stories.

On the April 1, 2022, episode of her “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast, Maloney revealed why she and Schwartz are still living together — albeit sleeping in separate bedrooms.

“This living situation is not going to be forever,. We are trying to finish the repairs on our home and then we plan on listing our home, selling it, and finding our own places to live,” she explained. “Obviously we don’t sleep in the same room — we are kind of like roommates. We are hanging out and our friendship is intact. We have a great friendship so through this transition we can still be loving and peaceful with one another and that’s been really nice,” she added.

Maloney and Schwartz have hung out together since announcing their split, and appear to be working on just being friends.

