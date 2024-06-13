Tom Sandoval Could Be Cast on DWTS Season 33, Pro Predicts

Tom Sandoval could be the next star of “Vanderpump Rules” to hit the ballroom. The official cast for season 33 won’t be announced until the fall. However, former “Dancing With the Stars” pro Cheryl Burke thinks that Sandoval has a great shot at signing on.

The ballroom pro said that the casting directors used for “The Traitors” are the same that are used for DWTS. Since Sandoval is on season 3 of “The Traitors,” Burke thinks it’s quite possible that he’ll be asked to do DWTS.

“Don’t be shocked if you see some similar names, Tom Sandoval,” she said on the June 7 episode of the “Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans” podcast. Meanwhile, Burke’s podcast guest Kristyn Burtt — a longtime DWTS insider — doesn’t see it happening.

“I think he’s perfect for ‘Traitors’ because he’s been a villain on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ for so long. But I feel like after Ariana [Madix] just did this particular season, we’ve moved on,” Burtt said.

Tom Sandoval Has Been Trying to Get on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ for ‘Years’

Sandoval’s ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, competed on season 32 of “Dancing With the Stars.” Outside of Lisa Vanderpump, Madix is the first cast member from “Vanderpump Rules” to compete on the dance competition show.

Interestingly, Sandoval has wanted to do “Dancing With the Stars” for a while. On an episode of VPR, he actually admitted to taking ballroom lessons in preparation for a potential opportunity.

“I actually took ballroom lessons and everything. I was working on the like, ninja sword, signed by Randy Jackson for years and like getting on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ for years,” he said, according to People magazine.

With that, Sandoval’s best bud, Tom Schwartz, took the opportunity to throw some shade. “What about ‘Dancing with the Fallen Stars’?” Schwartz suggested.

Madix did quite well on season 32. She danced with Pasha Pashkov and the two finished the season in 3rd place behind Jason Mraz and Mirrorball Trophy winner Xochitl Gomez.

Tom Sandoval Was on ‘Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test’

After news broke that Sandoval had been cheating on Madix with their “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Rachel Leviss, opportunities started pouring in for just about everyone involved. While Madix chose to do “Dancing With the Stars” (followed by a stint on Broadway), Sandoval inked a deal to appear on “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” on Fox.

“I really wanted to get away, get my mind off that, and to really push myself to see what I was capable of, to get myself to a more positive frame of mind and also to get away,” he told ET of his decision to do the show. “Like, we were in New Zealand it was a nice getaway, away from the phone, away from social media, news, all that stuff,” he continued.

“This was definitely one of the toughest physical things I’ve ever done in my life. Mentally, they just push you far beyond your limits,” he added.

If Sandoval isn’t cast on “Dancing With the Stars” season 33, there are plenty of other options. For example, Scheana Shay has been very open about her desire to do the show.

