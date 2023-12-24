Tom Sandoval Dishes on Challenges With His Dating Life Following Scandal

“Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval revealed his dating life has become rather complicated following the aftermath of his and his former castmate, Rachel “Raquel” Leviss’ affair.

During the December 7 episode of his podcast, “Everybody Loves Tom,” Sandoval noted that he received intense backlash after it was revealed he and Leviss were romantically involved during his relationship with his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix. He stated that the individuals he has recently dated felt hesitant to spend time with him in public.

“It’s like they made me sign the NDA. I’m joking,” quipped Sandoval. “But it’s kind of true, like people don’t want to advertise that we’re, like, hanging out. Like lowkey, lowkey, ‘Let’s hang out lowkey.’”

He noted that he was swarmed with paparazzi when reports of his cheating scandal first broke in March 2023.

“I mean, I had paparazzi out for six months. Two or three cars following me … I was like, ‘Is this for real though?” said Sandoval.

The Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer clarified that he is now able to have a slightly more private life.

“It’s not as bad,” said Sandoval.

While recording the “Everybody Loves Tom” episode, Sandoval suggested that he does not mind not having a significant other.

“It’s been a little crazy lately. I mean, like, this is the first time that I have got to experience being single and a celebrity,” said Sandoval.

Tom Sandoval Stated He Did Not Want a Serious Relationship in a September 2023 Interview

The Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner stated that he was not in a rush to be in a committed relationship in a September 2023 interview with E! News. He explained that he wanted to remain single after his 9-year relationship with Madix, which started immediately after he split from Kristen Doute.

“I’m not getting into anything serious right now. I’m just kind of really taking some time. I mean, I’ve been pretty much in a committed relationship for 15 years,” said Sandoval.

Tom Sandoval Stated He Had Genuine Feelings for Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss in a December 2023 Interview

Sandoval opened up about his relationship with Leviss in a December 2023 interview on the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcast, hosted by Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp. According to Sandoval, he planned to keep dating Leviss after reports about their cheating scandal began circulating. He also stated that he was supportive of Leviss’ lifestyle changes after her stay at The Meadows treatment facility.

“She went away to a facility. I’m like, ‘She can’t drink. She can’t smoke. I’m going to quit.’ I have never quit smoking in like — I’ve been able to do it. I haven’t gone this long without drinking since I was 16. And it’s been eight months. I stopped for her. And I was there in any way that she needed me,” said Sandoval.

Sandoval also stated that he was devastated when Leviss decided to stop speaking to him as he “was fully in love” with her.

“This is not just some hot girl. Come on. I was a model for, like, 15 years. Like, it’s deeper than that. It’s more than that,” said Sandoval.

The upcoming 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules” premieres on January 30.