Tom Sandoval’s Former Assistant & Ariana Madix Team up for New Commercial

“Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval’s former assistant, Ann Maddox, is starring in a commercial for the battery company Duracell.

On May 14, the company uploaded the advertisement, which also featured Sandoval’s ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix. As fans are aware, Sandoval stated that he purchased batteries for himself and Madix during their relationship in “Vanderpump Rules” season 10. In the new Duracell commercial, Maddox suggested she had purchased batteries for Sandoval when she was his assistant.

“I’m Ann. You may know me from my old job. But I just made a premium upgrade … I buy my own batteries. And by the way, I always bought the batteries,” said Maddox. “And I can tell you all about that. Because I didn’t sign an NDA.”

At the end of the commercial, Maddox knocked on the front door of Madix’s new Hollywood Hills home. Madix enthusiastically greeted Maddox.

“Oh great, you bought batteries. Again!” said Madix.

Several fans flocked to the post’s comments section to share they enjoyed the commercial.

“Omg yay for you @mikiannmaddox !!!!! This is so cute!❤️” wrote a commenter.

“I know Sandoval is FUMING!!!! Shoutout to Anne for keeping batteries stocked!! 😂💅,” shared a different person.

Some Reddit users also shared their thoughts about the commercial on the Bravo Real Housewives subreddit. Several commenters stated that they appreciated the advertisement.

“THIS IS THE CUTEST THING IN THE WORLD,” wrote a commenter.

“Love love love!!!!! Sandoval seemed like a boss from hell,” added another.

Some Reddit users stated, however, that they did not like the commercial.

“This is so tacky lol,” shared a social media user.

“Ann’s a phony just like Ariana,” shared a “Vanderpump Rules” fan.

When one Bravo fan wrote, “ok this is too much,” another agreed, “like make it stop.”

Madix filmed a Duracell commercial shortly after her March 2023 break up from Sandoval following his affair with former “Vanderpump Rules” star Rachel “Raquel” Leviss. In the commercial, she stated that she “buy[s] [her] own batteries now.”

Ann Maddox Shared She Was Helping Ariana Madix & Katie Maloney

Maddox has not been Sandoval’s assistant since the summer of 2023 after she expressed interest in being employed by Madix. According to BravoTV.com, Maddox informed The Daily Dish in April 2024 that she is helping Madix and Katie Maloney open their West Hollywood sandwich shop, Something About Her.

“I am very excited about my new job at Something About Her. Ariana and Katie are the best bosses a girl can ask for! [I] can’t wait to break bread with all the lovely fans of VPR at the sandwich shop. See you soon!” shared Maddox.

Ann Maddox Discussed Being Tom Sandoval’s Employee

Maddox has shared details about being Sandoval’s employee on her podcast, “We Signed an NDA.” For instance, in a March 2024 podcast episode, she referenced that some “Vanderpump Rules” fans expressed concern after she cleaned up Tom Sandoval’s pool party in the show’s 11th season. She suggested she did not realize she was expected to clean when she was hired by Sandoval.

Maddox also compared being Sandoval’s employee to babysitting a toddler.

“It totally felt like nannying. Like babysitting. Like just a three-year-old toddler running around, dropping stuff. And you just following them. Making sure they don’t get hurt. And, like, picking up after them. That was my job. But it was for an adult,” said Maddox.

Tom Sandoval Shared His Thoughts About Ann Maddox

While filming a March 2024 episode of the “Vanderpump Rules After Show,” Sandoval suggested he was unhappy with comments Maddox has made on her podcast. He also stated that he had Maddox sign a nondisclosure agreement. In addition, the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer stated that his former assistant is “about to get a letter from [his] lawyer.”

In addition, he said she was not giving an accurate portrayal of being his assistant.

“It’s annoying because she’s, like, lowkey saying things that are, like, not true,” said Sandoval.