Tom Sandoval Shares Gory Cat Scratch Video

Tom Sandoval shared an update with fans, but it wasn’t about “Vanderpump Rules” or his band Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras.

On May 30, 2022, the 38-year-old Bravo star took to social media to reveal that he was injured by one of the pets he shares with his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix – and fans were quick to offer him some advice.

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO BELOW.

Tom Sandoval Shared a Video With Fans That Showed His Injury

In a post on his Instagram story, Sandoval shared a video that showed him with a bruise under his eye with blood streaming down his face. He then revealed that one of his rescue dogs, Mya, scared his cat, which spawned an unexpected response.

“Mya got excited and really upset Kitty and when I went to check on Kitty she almost caught my eyeball,” he captioned the clip.

Several of Sandoval’s friends appeared to be in the room with him as he shot the video. “Are you okay? You look cool,” one person laughed.

“I’m sad as f*** right now,” Sandoval revealed. “I’m sad as f*** right now.”

As he got a closer look at his injury in brighter light, Sandoval said his cat “probably did hit my eyeball.”

The video was reshared by several fan sites. It can be seen here.

Several fans commented that there seemed to be a lot of blood coming from Sandoval’s eye and that he should wash it with soap and water.

“Clean it up and let it stop dripping down your face. Weird!” one commenter wrote to the VPR star.

“Looks like Halloween makeup yikes could have gone very bad,” another wrote.

Others suggested that Sandoval should go to the doctor to have his eye checked out, with some noting that “Cat Scratch Fever” isn’t just a Ted Nugent song.

“If it doesn’t stop bleeding he needs to go to doctor yikes,” one fan wrote.

“Better go to Drs. Cat scratch fever is real,” another advised.

“Cat scratch fever is a real thing. Be careful and watch your health,” another agreed.

According to Web MD, Cat-Scratch Fever is an infection caused by Bartonella henselae that can be transmitted if a cat carrying the bacteria licks an open wound or scratches a person.

Tom Sandoval’s Dog Mya Used to Be Afraid of Him

Longtime fans know that Madix and Sandoval share several pets. The longtime couple has a mixed breed rescue dog named Charlotte York and a gray pitbull mix, Mya, as well as the cat named Kitty, according to BravoTV.com.

Madix previously revealed that she the couple adopted Mya in 2020 when she was a one-year-old puppy. In a May 2020 Instagram post, Madix revealed that when they first brought Mya to their Valley Village, California home, the dog was “terrified of Tom” because of something from her past and that she would not go near him. Within a few weeks, the dog was smitten with her male owner and would even sleep with him.

In an August 2021 interview with Bravo Insider, Madix talked about the dynamic with the couple’s three pets and she compared it to the trio in a 1993 family movie about a traveling golden retriever, bulldog, and Himalayan cat.

“I don’t know if you remember ‘Homeward Bound,’” the “Vanderpump Rules” star said of her pets. “But they’re like my Shadow, Chance, and Sassy. They definitely have a little bit of that dynamic. And it’s really cute to just see how they’ve come together as a pack and a family in the last year.”

