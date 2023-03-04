Tom Sandoval Announces Hiatus in First Statement Since Bombshell Cheating Report

Tom Sandoval has spoken out following his split from Ariana Madix.

“Hey, I fully understand and deserve ur anger & disappointment towards me, but please leave Schwartz, my friends, and family out of this situation,” Sandoval wrote in a statement shared on his Instagram feed on March 4, 2023. His comments come after several social media users vowed to boycott the newly opened Schwartz & Sandy’s lounge in Los Angeles.

“Just like TomTom, I’m a small part of a much bigger thing. Please direct ur anger towards me and not them. They did nothing wrong. Im so sorry that my partners, Greg, Brett, and Schwartz and our employees have to suffer for my actions. I will be taking a step back & taking a hiatus out of respect for my employees & partners,” he continued later on in his statement, confirming that he will be taking a break from work.

On March 3, 2023, fans noticed that Madix deactivated her Instagram and Twitter accounts. A short while later, TMZ reported that Sandoval and Madix had ended their nine-year relationship after Madix found out that Sandoval had been cheating on her with Leviss. Sources tell People magazine, the two have had a secret relationship for the past six months.

Heavy has previously reached out to all parties for comment but has not heard back.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tom Sandoval Says That Tom Schwartz Found Out About His Relationship With Raquel Leviss ‘Very Recently’

While fans have been busy trying to piece together all of the details that have been reported by the media, Sandoval cleared up one very small thing. In his Instagram statement, he revealed that Schwartz knew about his relationship with Leviss, though he did say that the information was only given or shared “very recently.”

“Schwartz specifically only found out about this very recently, and most definitely did not condone my actions. This was a very personal thing,” Sandoval wrote. He went on to ask fans not to take their disappointment in him out on his new restaurant because their patronage affects the livelihoods of the other employees.

“Also, Schwartz & Sandy’s might have my name on it but also there are three other partners and 20 employees, who especially rely on the restaurant for income for them and their families,” he wrote.

Schwartz didn’t address his relationship with Madix or with Leviss, instead saying, “I need some time to address everything else.” He concluded his post by writing, “Sorry for everything.”

Sandoval turned off the comments on the post.

Ariana Madix & Raquel Leviss Have Yet to Speak Out

Sandoval was the first person involved in the love triangle to speak out. So far, both Leviss and Madix have been completely silent.

According to People magazine, Madix found out about the affair while out with Sandoval on March 1, 2023. At the time, she was supporting him and his band, Sandoval & The Most Extras, when she saw a video pop up on his phone. The video was sexual in nature and featured Leviss. Madix went through her boyfriend’s phone and found inappropriate text messages between the two.

Madix was seen out with friends hours after the news was first reported. Her pal — and Sandoval’s ex-girlfriend — Kristen Doute shared a video with Madix on her Instagram and Madix was smiling and appeared to be in good spirits, despite what’s been going on in her life.

Meanwhile, Leviss has not returned to social media and no photos or videos of her have been shared online since the news broke.

