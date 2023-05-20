VPR Personality Doesn’t Think Tom Sandoval Wanted to Hurt Ariana Madix During Affair

“Vanderpump Rules” personality Kristen Doute, who was fired from the series in 2020, shared she does not believe her ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, had an affair with Raquel Leviss “to hurt” his now ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix. As fans of “Vanderpump Rules” are aware, Madix discovered on March 1, 2023, that her then-boyfriend of nearly a decade had cheated on her with Leviss, who joined the Bravo series in 2016.

While recording the May 18 episode of her podcast, “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters,” Doute spoke about a scene from the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 finale, which premiered on May 17, where Madix and Sandoval had a conversation after their breakup. She shared she believes that “it does just feel like [Sandoval is] sorry he got caught.” She clarified, however, she does not think the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer cheated to cause Madix pain.

“Do I think that he wanted to hurt Ariana? Do I think he went out of his way, like, with this malice intention, like ‘I’m going to do this with Raquel just to hurt Ariana?’ Of f***** course not. Okay duh,” said Doute.

The 40-year-old stated, however, that she thinks “Tom does not think about the repercussions” of his actions. She then said she believes this trait is shared with other male “Vanderpump Rules” cast members.

“In this group of boys, they have always been forgiven. They have been caught [cheating], we all move on from it. And I just feel like Tom put his relationship with Ariana in that same basket and it’s just not the same,” said Doute.

Doute also theorized that Sandoval, who she dated for six years until 2013, did not believe his affair with Leviss would come to light.

“I feel that Tom just didn’t think he was going to get caught and then when he did, he’d figure out damage control when it happened,” said Doute.

Kristen Doute Stated That Ariana Madix ‘Didn’t Deserve’ the Affair

During the May 3 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Doute spoke about Sandoval’s affair with Leviss. While filming the episode, Andy Cohen mentioned that “a small contingency of fans [have claimed] Ariana had it coming after allegedly beginning a relationship with Tom while [he and Doute] were still dating.” Doute stated that Madix “didn’t deserve” to be cheated on.

“I’m the only one who gets to say this, no one else’s opinion matters, it is not the same thing. She didn’t deserve it. Not at all,” said the “Vanderpump Rules” personality.

Kristen Doute Filmed a Scene With Ariana Madix for the Season 10 Finale

Doute returned to “Vanderpump Rules” for the season 10 finale, which was filmed in March 2023. During the episode, she visited Madix to comfort her over her breakup. In their conversation, Madix noted that she and Sandoval “kissed” while he was in a relationship with Doute.

“You think that it’s like an isolated thing, or you think that it’s, like, this situation based thing, but now it’s like this is who this person is and it’s really s**** that it took nine years to f****** figure that, like, to have that. Nine years I could have spent not defending him at your sake,” said Madix to Doute.

Doute replied, “pish-posh on me.”

“If anything, I’m sorry to you that you had to do me the favor taking him away,” said the James Mae founder with a laugh.

Doute shared similar comments in the March 10 episode of Scheana Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay.” She stated that she is “so lucky to call [Madix] are really good friend for many, many years now and unfortunately, had to thank her for like taking [Sandoval] out of [her] life.”