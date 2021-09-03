Tom Sandoval Gives Update on Relationship With Jax Taylor

Tom Sandoval opened up about the status of his relationship with former “Vanderpump Rules” star Jax Taylor.

In an interview with Us Weekly, the TomTom partner hinted that he is still not close with his onetime best friend following their ongoing drama that played out in season 8, which was Taylor’s last on the show.

“We’re cool,” Sandoval said of him and Taylor. “I don’t talk to him as much. … They’re busy, we’re busy.”

Sandoval added that it’s “just different” having relationships with his former castmates while still filming the Bravo reality show. In addition to the exits of Taylor and his wife Brittany Cartwright, fellow “Vanderpump Rules” veterans Stassi Schroder and Kristen Doute were fired from the long-running reality show last year.

The “Fancy AF Cocktails” author has clearly not been in the loop with Taylor ever since their falling out. When Taylor and Cartwright announced they were exiting “Vanderpump Rules” last December, Sandoval’s girlfriend Ariana Madix told E! News the two were “completely shocked” by the announcement.

“We don’t know a whole lot more than just that Instagram caption from what they posted,” Madix added.

Sandoval Revealed the Upside to Filming Without Taylor & the Other Vanderpump Rules OGs Who Left the Show

Sandoval doesn’t seem to be missing Taylor, Last year, he even admitted that his friendship with Taylor was never a “safe place,” per Page Six.

In the new interview with Us, Sandoval noted that with fewer people on the “Vanderpump Rules’ cast it allowed for a closer look at the remaining cast members.

“When you go from having, like, 20 something castmates to basically 12, it’s an adjustment, but I think good it’s because we have the time, we can go a little bit deeper with each person versus having to kind of skate on the surface,” he said. “I mean, at one point last season, they were splitting the screen and stuff. Sometimes things have a tendency to slip through the cracks when you have so many castmates that are actually really important aspects of our lives, but when you have a little bit less, we’re more involved, it’s deeper. And I actually really liked that change.”

Sandoval & Taylor’s Issues Have Been Ongoing

“Vanderpump Rules” fans know that Sandoval and Taylor were best friends for years, but their friendship hit a major bump in the months leading up to Taylor and Cartwright’s 2019 wedding. Taylor took issue with Sandoval’s comments about a controversy regarding the Kentucky pastor originally set to officiate the wedding. He also accused Sandoval of not doing enough in his best man role.

Things got so bad that Taylor almost uninivited Sandoval from his wedding. The former SUR bartender later told ET he regretted letting Sandoval be his best man.

“I did change my mind and allow him to not only come to the wedding, but to be in my wedding and do I regret that, yes,” Taylor revealed. “I just wish I would’ve stood by what I said. I felt I was a little bit bullied into bringing him back in…. the things that I was going through with Tom, it just…it didn’t make sense for him to be standing next to me.”

In 2020, Sandoval told Us Weekly that Taylor holds him “at different standards than other people,” he explained.

“We’re cordial,” he said of their cooled-off relationship. “This is something that is Jax’s choice. I feel sorry for that guy.”

