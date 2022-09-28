Vanderpump Rules Star Gives Surprising Update on Relationship With Jax Taylor

Tom Sandoval and Jax Taylor used to be best friends. The longtime “Vanderpump Rules” bartenders had a major falling out several years ago as Taylor was planning his wedding to Brittany Cartwright, but there were fractures in their friendship well before that.

In an early season of “Vanderpump Rules,” Taylor slept with Sandoval’s then-girlfriend, Kristen Doute. While they got past that bump in the road, in 2019, Taylor felt that Sandoval didn’t step up to the plate as best man for his wedding. At one point, he threatened to demote him from best man status.

Once Taylor left “Vanderpump Rules” in 2020, the two rarely crossed paths. In September 2021, Sandoval told Us Weekly about his relationship with Taylor, admitting, “I don’t talk to him as much. … They’re busy, we’re busy.”

On the January 18, 2022, episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” host Andy Cohen asked Sandoval about the status of his relationship with Taylor.

“We’re fine,” Sandoval said. “I mean, we don’t hang out the way we used to.”

Mutual pal Tom Schwartz offered a little more insight as he noted that Taylor returned a gift that Sandoval had given him for his 40th birthday.

“The dynamic is kind of dead,” Schwartz said. “I still chill with Jax a lot, but [Sandoval] doesn’t have a close relationship. I mean, he returned the sword. I feel like that was the end, that was the symbolic end of [the] relationship.”

Tom Sandoval Revealed Things Are Better Between Him & Jax Taylor Now

In a September 2022 interview with E! News, Sandoval gave an update on his relationship with Taylor, and it sounds like things have greatly improved between the ex-besties.

“I don’t hang out with him a ton, but I see him at The Abbey,” Sandoval said of Taylor. “I ran into him at a party on Labor Day. We talked and hung out. It was cool. It’s chill. We’re not super, super tight, but we’re cool. We’ll catch up.”

Sandoval previously told the ‘’Teahive Movie Night” podcast that it’s too “exhausting” to carry around old grudges.

“It’s been so, so long since all that happened,” he said of his past beef with Taylor. “I feel like it was a lifetime ago. …It’s so exhausting to carry that around. I don’t need to walk into an event or party or a friend’s house and be like, ‘Uh! They’re here.’ You just gotta grow from it. You gotta move on.”

Jax Taylor Also Hinted That He’s Friendly With Tom Sandoval Again

In November 2021, Taylor told Access Hollywood that he had barely spoken to Sandoval since he left “Vanderpump Rules.”

“Since the show, I think I saw him maybe twice,” Taylor said at the time. “Like a matter of a dozen words since we filmed.”

But things seemed to have changed on that front. As Heavy previously reported, Sandoval and Taylor recently hung out in Newport Beach, California with several other “Vanderpump Rules” friends. Taylor documented the Labor Day weekend outing on his Instagram Story, tagging a photo of him with Sandoval and the others, with the caption “Family.”

