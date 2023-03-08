Fans Might See Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Kiss on Season 10

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss have been filming additional scenes for “Vanderpump Rules” along with their castmates after their secret affair was uncovered by Sandoval’s longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix.

In a report from Page Six, a source said that Sandoval and Leviss kissed while cameras were rolling, though the status of their relationship remains unclear.

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Kristen Doute — who is friends with Madix and used to date Sandoval — reacted to the news on her Instagram Stories on March 7, 2023. “Okay, this news is, like, literally exhausting me. The tabloids. So, now Raquel and Tom kissed yesterday on camera, supposedly, in her apartment? But, her narrative from her crisis PR that she’s now fired because they said she didn’t know any better… Pick a lane b**** and make that lane be not in the United States. Bye. Bye girl. Bye,” she said.

Sandoval and Leviss have been having an affair that has been going on for upwards of six months, according to People magazine. The news broke on March 3, 2023, just two days after sources say Madix found a video of Leviss on Sandoval’s phone that was sexual in nature.

On March 7, 2023, Sandoval addressed the scandal for the first time in a statement posted on Instagram.

“I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve heard through this process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana. I made mistakes, I was selfish, and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so dramatically and publicly,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Madix has deactivated her social media accounts and has yet to release a public statement of any kind.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tom Sandoval May Have Threatened to Quit the Show

Shortly after news broke that Sandoval and Madix had split, Bravo cameras started rolling to try to catch some of the fallout from the scandal. The whole cast has been involved in this emergency shoot, which has been dubbed “Scandoval,” according to a now-deleted photo shared by James Kennedy.

On the March 6, 2023, episode of Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM radio show, Cohen confirmed that the scenes that are being filmed will be part of season 10. One day later, Entertainment Tonight provided another update on filming — and, evidently, Sandoval almost walked away from the whole show.

“Tom wasn’t happy with how the scene went with Raquel and felt like it was going to paint him in a negative light. He told producers he’d like to re-film the scene, but producers weren’t having it. Tom told production that he would no longer shoot Vanderpump Rules if they don’t listen to him,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

In a since-deleted tweet, Sandoval’s former pal — and former “Vanderpump Rules” cast member — Jax Taylor seemed to confirm that Sandoval was refusing to film, ET reports.

“Funny he’s not refusing to film and did the exact same thing when the miami girl was in town,” Taylor tweeted, referring to another woman that Sandoval was previously linked to, but he’s always denied it.

Are Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Officially Together?

Although Sandoval and Leviss’ secret affair was blown up, sources have said that the two want to “be together,” according to Page Six. Another source told Entertainment Tonight that Sandoval and Leviss have been filming their extra “Vanderpump Rules” scenes “as a couple.”

Moreover, on Cohen’s radio show, he seemed to think that Sandoval and Leviss are together now that they’ve been outed. “It is my understanding that they are still [seeing each other]. But I can’t say that as fact — that’s what I’ve gathered from my intelligence,” he said, according to Us Weekly.

The cast has been put under some strict guidelines as producers try to keep things under wraps, according to Lala Kent, who said as much during an Amazon Live on March 7, 2023. When a viewer asked Kent if she thought that Sandoval and Leviss would ever be together, she responded, “Don’t know, don’t care.”

