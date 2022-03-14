How Tom Sandoval & His Ex Kristen Doute Faked Out VPR Fans

Tom Sandoval revealed he once faked out fans so he wouldn’t spoil a “Vanderpump Rules” storyline.

The Tom Tom co-owner opened up during a March 8, 2022 interview on the “So Bad It’s Good” podcast with Ryan Bailey to reveal that during one of the show’s early seasons, he pretended to still be in a relationship with his ex because the drama over her sleeping with his friend at the time hadn’t played out on the Bravo reality show yet.

Sandoval explained that he always thinks about where the show is at before posting on social media, unlike most of his co-stars.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tom Sandoval Had a Messy Breakup From Kristen Doute in 2013

Sandoval and his girlfriend Kristen Doute ended their six-year relationship in 2013 after Doute hooked up with “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Jax Taylor. In a blog for Bravo in 2014, the SUR waitress also accused Sandoval of starting a relationship with Ariana Madix before their split.

“I did have an emotional/sexual affair with someone years ago and I did sleep with Jax,” Doute admitted at the time. “Tom cheated with five girls in five and a half years.”

In her book, “He’s Making You Crazy,” Doute also accused Sandoval of being more in love with himself than with her.

“We would get ready together at his vanity, and when he said ‘you’re beautiful’ I wondered if he was talking to me or to himself,” she wrote. “His flat iron, oh, his f***ing flat iron. It was his most prized possession. Would he ever look at me the way he looked at it?”

She also claimed that Sandoval ignored her in the bedroom so he could play online poker instead, and of her tryst with Taylor, she wrote that she “just wanted “attention and affection, and it didn’t matter anymore from whom, or from where.”

According to Us Weekly, on an episode of WWHL, Sandoval disputed the stories in Doute’s book, noting that there were “a lot of inconsistencies” and that she was “just trying to sell copies.”

But one thing the two seemingly agreed on was the integrity of “Vanderpump Rules.” On the podcast, Sandoval revealed that the details of his breakup from Doute weren’t made public before it played out on “Vanderpump Rules” because they didn’t want to spoil the show.

Tom Sandoval Said He Faked His Relationship for an Appearance on ‘Watch What Happens Live’

In the podcast interview, Sandoval revealed that he takes issue with some of his co-stars who spill storylines with real-time social media posts, and he dished that he kept his breakup from Doute a secret from fans until the show aired.

“I’m always one of those people that…I could tell you a story about when all that s** happened with Jax and Kristen or whatever,” he said. “Me and Kristen were scheduled to do ‘Watch What Happens Live,’ and we had broken up. Ariana [Madix] and I were kind of like starting to date. But I always very much like, when it comes to the show, I’ve always been…You know some people, they give, but they don’t care about the integrity of the show in a sense of like not spoiling it. Obviously, Jax being one of those people. Stassi [Schroeder] that season did it. Me and Kristen did ‘Watch What Happens Live’ that season and we had already broken up and we had pretended like we were together.”

“Nobody on the f***ing show has ever done that,” Sandoval continued. “I was like, we should do this because we don’t want to give this away.”

He also questioned why his current co-star Lala Kent has spilled so much about her nasty split with her former fiance Randall Emmett, before filming for a potential new season has even started.

“You think Lala would do that with Randall?” he asked. “F*** no! Nobody would do that. This is the thing that annoys me about my cast sometimes. They can’t see outside of their f***ing temper tantrum they’re going through at that moment. They can’t see the big picture. They don’t understand that like… you went through this, this was filmed, you did this. So like, why are you going to go on social media?”

In the interview, Sandoval also noted that before Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s wedding aired on the show in season 8, people were posting pictures from the wedding despite the fact that on the show it appeared that Sandoval’s best man role was in jeopardy and that he was uninvited to the wedding.

“What people know right now is that I’m not invited to the wedding,” he said of the show. “So I said, ‘Why don’t you post some pictures of me not in the wedding party?’ I said that. And they’re like ‘well nah.’ Somebody was posting pictures, and that’s what I’m saying.”

Sandoval added that whenever he has the chance to make “Vanderpump Rules” better, he does so.

READ NEXT: Jax Taylor Reveals He Wrote a Book