VPR Star Hits Out at ‘Bully’ Lala Kent

Tom Sandoval hit back at Lala Kent this week after she lashed out at the Schwartz & Sandy’s owner on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen” on February 15.

During her appearance, Kent said everything about Sandoval annoyed her and that she would be “coming for” him at the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 reunion. On February 21, Sandoval addressed her comments, telling E! News that Kent is a “bully” and “needs something to focus all her anger on and I guess I’m that person.”

The bartender and musician didn’t hold back when sharing his thoughts on Kent, saying, “She will randomly go after somebody just because she’s bored and probably needs a hobby or something.”

Lala Kent Said She Was ‘Coming For’ Tom Sandoval at the Reunion & He Accused Kent of Trying to ‘Rewrite History’

Kent first called out her VPR co-star on WWHL when she told Cohen that “everything annoys me about him, and the fact that he said that I should have known better than to get knocked up—my child—I did not get knocked up and at the reunion, I am coming for you, dog.”

Kent also said she wished that Sandoval’s longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix would leave him like Katie Maloney left Sandoval’s best friend, Tom Schwartz, telling Cohen, “we just have to get her out next.”

Sandoval admitted to E! News that he “probably shouldn’t have used that term,” referring to his “knocked up” comment. However, he criticized Kent for “trying to rewrite history.”

Sandoval said “Vanderpump Rules” doesn’t allow a cast member to rewrite history and will show a flashback to cast members’ past comments and he was simply the narrator for that segment.

Lala Kent & Tom Sandoval Have Had a Rocky Friendship Over the Years on ‘Vanderpump Rules’

Sandoval and Kent, like most of the VPR cast, have had a friendship of ups and downs over the years. The two have been close friends in the past, with Kent supporting Sandoval’s girlfriend Madix as she discussed her struggle with her body image on camera.

However, the two women also clashed, including one instance where Madix accused their friend group of not being a “safe space” to discuss her mental health. Sandoval supported his girlfriend’s vulnerability during season 8 of VPR and added in an interview that Kent specifically was not a “safe” person to confide in.

“It’s frustrating to see somebody like Lala [Kent], who’s like one second totally OK with people saying mean nasty things about Ariana that are completely not true and talking negatively about her and then sort of getting emotional and saying like, ‘This is a safe place,'” he told ET at the time. “It’s like, girl you are not — you are apparently not a safe place.”

More recently, in April 2022, Kent indicated on “Watch What Happens Live” that Sandoval was one of the least supportive cast members after her split from Randall Emmett. She said he still hadn’t asked her about it or acknowledged it at all months after the high-profile breakup.

