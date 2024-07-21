Tom Sandoval Leaks Text Messages From Ex-Girlfriend’s Boyfriend

“Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval shared two text messages sent by his ex-girlfriend, Kristen Doute‘s current boyfriend, Luke Broderick.

On July 20, Sandoval went on his Instagram Stories to post a screenshot of text messages written by Broderick. The screenshot showed that Broderick reached out to Sandoval. According to the Instagram Story, Broderick wanted to let Sandoval know that he and Doute spoke about Sandoval’s announcement that he was not going forward with his lawsuit against Ariana Madix, who he dated for nearly a decade until March 2023, during the July 18 episode of their podcast, “Balancing Act.”

“Hey man — Kristen and I are just about to record a podcast coming out later today. Saw your post and Kristen says we’re going to talk about it,” read the message, dated July 18. “Would you like to ‘call in’ or say anything else about the whole ordeal.”

In a separate text message, Broderick shared his theory of why Sandoval initially had a lawsuit against Madix. The “Valley” star referenced that Sandoval’s ex-girlfriend, Rachel “Raquel” Leviss is suing him and Madix. People magazine reported that Leviss “sued Sandoval and Ariana Madix for eavesdropping, revenge porn and invasion of privacy.”

“For the record – I told her that it’s probably a lawyer move to separate him from Ariana in dumb Rachel lawsuit,” read the message.

In the caption of the Instagram Story, Sandoval stated he was upset with Doute for her comments on the July 18 episode of the “Balancing Act” podcast. He also suggested he did not believe Broderick had written the text messages.

“Really @kristendoute I had the ‘audacity’??? I know this really didn’t from @luke_broderick minutes after I made a statement. … BTW I always have love for Luke,” wrote Sandoval.

Tom Sandoval Explained Why He Was No Longer Suing Ariana Madix

USA Today reported that Sandoval “filed a cross-complaint against ex-girlfriend Ariana Madix in Los Angeles on [July 16] for invasion of privacy, negligence and unauthorized computer access.”

According to the now-dropped lawsuit, Sandoval accused Madix of not having “authorization or permission” when she “reviewed images, information, data, videos and/or communications” on his phone on March 1, 2023, the night she realized he and Leviss were having an affair. In addition, Sandoval claimed that Madix had “made copies” of an explicit video from Leviss. According to Sandoval, “Leviss and third parties” received said video from Madix.

USA Today reported that Sandoval gave an explanation as to why he dropped the lawsuit on his Instagram Stories. Sandoval stated that his former attorney, Matt Geragos, led him astray.

“My attorney Matt Geragos, whose advice I trusted, called me about the cross-complaint in the lawsuit against myself and Ariana. He assured me that the action was customary and strictly preventative in these types of lawsuits and urged me to agree to it. The words ‘new lawsuit’ or ‘suing’ were not articulated to me,” stated Sandoval. “In no way am I suing Ariana. The action against Ariana brought on my behalf is being removed. I hold no ill will or vindictiveness toward Ariana. Now, by removing both the cross-complaint and the attorney who recommended it, I hope to get through this case quickly, so that Ariana and I can both finally MOVE ON with our lives.”

Kristen Doute & Luke Broderick Spoke About Tom Sandoval’s Lawsuit

Doute and Broderick discussed Sandoval’s decision not to go forward with his lawsuit on the July 18 episode of “Balancing Act.” Broderick stated that he believed Sandoval wanted to sue Madix to protect himself in Leviss’ lawsuit.

“This is probably something just to separate Tom and Ariana. And it’s like a normal legal type proceeding because in the distribution of revenge porn or whatever it was his attorneys probably said, ‘Look, if you file this against Ariana, then that removes you. Because she took it from your phone and therefore one of these allegations can get dropped against you,'” said Broderick.

Doute stated that if Broderick’s theory is true then Sandoval’s actions are “cowardly.” She also said she found out about Sandoval’s now-dropped lawsuit, she believed his behavior was “vile, disgusting, deplorable, vicious, [and] revolting.”

Broderick then suggested he had a better understanding of Sandoval as they are in communication.

“I know you’ve known the guy. You dated him forever and whatever. But recently, I’ve talked to Tom more than you have. It took me by surprise. I was like, ‘That’s so weird,'” said Broderick.

Doute interjected she was unhappy with Sandoval. According to the James Mae founder, he wanted to make an appearance as a “Balancing Act” guest. She stated that she declined his request because of her and Madix’s friendship.

“Tom Sandoval invited me in a text from his phone to my phone, to his birthday party. He also, dare I say, had the audacity to ask me if he could come on my podcast — our podcast — to talk about something else,” said Doute. “And I declined. Because it’s not something I wanted to touch with the 10 foot pole.”

Doute also shared she is thrilled for Madix that Sandoval is not going forward with the lawsuit. She stated that she immediately texted Madix to share her support.

Kristen Doute Mentioned Luke Broderick’s Friendship With Tom Sandoval in June 2024

Doute mentioned Broderick’s friendship with Sandoval, who she dated for six years until 2013, during a June 2024 interview on Nick Viall‘s podcast, “The Viall Files.” She stated that “Luke really likes Tom.” She explained that while Broderick is not overly close to Sandoval, he enjoys his company.

“He doesn’t know him on, like, a real friend, friend basis. So he’s like he’s fun to hang out with,” said Doute.

Kristen Doute Discussed Text Messages Tom Sandoval Sent at the Height of His Cheating Scandal

Doute spoke about Sandoval and Leviss’ 2023 cheating scandal during an April 2024 episode of “Balancing Act.” She suggested she regretted some comments she made about Sandoval after she found out he had cheated on Madix in March 2023.

“I could have chilled a little bit more out,” said Doute.

She also stated that she and Madix had some concerns for Sandoval’s mental health after the criticism he received following his cheating scandal.

“I started getting a little worried about Tom. Because things started getting really gnarly on the internet. And people became hateful. And mean and cruel. Like even Ariana texted him at that time,” said Doute. “I messaged her and said, ‘I need to text Tom. I would like to make sure he’s okay.’ And she’s like, ‘Absolutely.’ I’m like, ‘I’m doing it. Are you cool with it?’ She’s like, ‘Sure. Yes.’ She’s like, ‘I’m doing it too.’ Because no one — no one deserves to feel hated.”