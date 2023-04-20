Fans Are Concerned About ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star’s Appearance

“Vanderpump Rules” fans are concerned about Tom Sandoval’s appearance in the wake of his shocking cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss. The Bravo star has been hit with extreme backlash in the aftermath of his affair with the former pageant queen, and some viewers think it has taken a major toll on his looks.

Sandoval Looked Different as He Made Necklaces with Friends

In a video circulating on Instagram, Sandoval, 39, was seen making beaded necklaces and bracelets with a group of friends. The clean-shaven Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner, who shaved off his signature mustache while taping the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast in April 2023, wore a black sleeveless shirt as he showed off his work. But many fans commented that Sandoval looked different – and not in a good way.

“Besides the mustache, something looks very off about Tom and he looks very skinny,” came one comment.

Others responded, some in defense of the fallen bar owner.

“Maybe it’s because he’s been bullied within an inch of his life by the world? Maybe because he can’t eat because of the constant hate? …What he did was wrong but you would think no one had ever made a fatal error in their life before,” one Instagram commenter wrote.

“He looks like a shell of his former self. Definitely less cocky & more humble,” another agreed.

“Well taking a public whipping will do that to someone,” another wrote.

“He is the most detested person right now in his friend group of 20 years. Of course, he looks different. He is living a different life; one he didn’t know was going to be this tragic,” another chimed in.

Another commented that Sandoval looks “older” and “closer to 50 than 40.”

“I’m sure he has not been well,” another wrote. “The whole thing all the way around is sad. He has to be suffering through an emotional toll as well,” another commented.

Tom Schwartz Said Sandoval Has Been Feeling Sad

Before his scandal, Sandoval rocked longer hair and a mustache for performances with his band Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras. In the weeks since, he has toned down his rock star look, as well as his attitude.

In March 2023, his best friend and business partner Tom Schwartz told TMZ that while Sandoval was doing “okay,” he was feeling sad about his situation.

“[Sandoval’s] OK, I think. Relatively speaking,” Schwartz said. “I mean, he has a sense of profound sadness, rightfully so. I think he feels like a piece of s***, and to some extent, maybe he is. But he knows he f***ed up. The whole thing is just really sad.”

Sandoval has also admitted that he has regrets about how he handled his affair with Leviss. “Hindsight’s always 20/20,” he said in a Backgrid video interview posted by Page Six. “It’s like when you look back at a situation, you think of all the things [you] should’ve, would’ve, could’ve done to make it better.”

“I could’ve handled things way better. Of course,” he added.

