Tom Sandoval Says He ‘Fought So Hard’ for Relationship With Raquel Leviss Following Scandal

“Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval is opening up about his relationship with Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.

During an appearance on the December 7 episode of Teddi Mellencamp and Tamra Judge‘s podcast ‘Two Ts In A Pod,” alongside his friend and castmate Tom Schwartz, Sandoval stated that he wanted to continue his romance with Leviss following their March 2023 cheating scandal. As fans are aware, the pair were romantically involved while Sandoval was still in a relationship with his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, during the production of “Vanderpump Rules” season 10.

Sandoval stated that he “fought so hard for Rachel” while she was in the treatment center, The Meadows, to work on her mental health after the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 reunion. The Tom Sandoval & The Most Extra singer also stated that he has refrained from drinking alcohol and “stopped smoking cigarettes” to be supportive of Leviss.

“She went away to a facility. I’m like, ‘She can’t drink. She can’t smoke. I’m going to quit.’ I have never quit smoking in like — I’ve been able to do it. I haven’t gone this long without drinking since I was 16. And it’s been eight months. I stopped for her. And I was there in any way that she needed me,” said Sandoval.

Sandoval also stated that he was upset when Leviss ceased communicating with him, as they were “best friends.” He said he “was fully in love with her” and finds the situation “heartbreaking.”

“This is not just some hot girl. Come on. I was a model for 15 years. It’s deeper than that. It’s more than that,” said Sandoval.

Tom Sandoval Made Similar Comments About Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss on His Podcast

Sandoval spoke about his affair with Leviss in the September 28 episode of his podcast, “Everybody Loves Tom.” The 40-year-old stated that he wanted Leviss to be able to lean on him while she was staying at The Meadows. Sandoval said he would make sure he was by his phone at all times, just in case she called.

“I was like at her beck and call in a sense because you couldn’t have your phone in there. No access to anything. And so I had to wait for her call, which can only happen maybe twice, once a day,” said the reality television star.

Sandoval suggested he would be upset if he did not receive a phone call from Leviss.

“When I would get that call from her, it would be like, ‘Oh, my gosh,’ But I was constantly waiting there. And then, you know, some days, I wouldn’t get that call and it would, you know, it would really affect my mood,” said Sandoval.

Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss Seemed Unhappy With Tom Sandoval’s Public Birthday Wish

People magazine reported that Sandoval opted to publicly give Leviss well wishes in celebration of her 29th birthday in September 2023. In the comments section of her September 9 Instagram post, Sandoval wrote, “Happy Birthday, Rachel, I really hope ur finding peace and happiness. Miss u friend.” Leviss seemed to have not appreciated the message and took to her Instagram Stories to show her followers she blocked him.

Sandoval responded to Leviss’ Instagram Story in a September 2023 interview with Extra TV. He stated that he believed her reaction showed some immaturity.

“I think it’s a little thirsty and immature, personally. But, you know, she is who she is. I still wish the best for her. And I hope she’s doing good,” said Sandoval.

“Vanderpump Rules” season 11 will premiere in January 2024 on Bravo. Leviss left the show’s cast following its 10th season.