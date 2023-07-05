‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Unexpectedly Missing From Filming

A “Vanderpump Rules” star hasn’t been seen filming with the cast for season 11 and it seems there may be an explanation.

According to TMZ, Tom Sandoval has been in New Zealand filming the second season of “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test.” The report indicates that Sandoval has been filming with the rest of the cast for the past two weeks, thus unable to film “Vanderpump Rules” back in California.

Heavy has reached out to a rep for Sandoval for comment.

Season 1 of the show, which airs on Fox, saw some reality television stars and some athletes challenge themselves mentally and physically as they completed military-style drills led by a team of highly skilled staff sergeants. “Bachelorette” lead Hannah Brown and her co-recruit, soccer star Carli Lloyd, were the only two left standing at the end of the show’s first season.

Thus far, there haven’t been any additional reports of who else may have been cast on the show’s second season.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tom Schwartz & Ariana Madix Have Also Landed Gigs Following Scandoval

During season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules,” the world learned that Sandoval was cheating on his longtime girlfriend Ariana Madix with their co-star, Raquel Leviss. The news took over the internet and was making headlines for weeks, putting the Bravo cast in the spotlight in a very different way.

Dubbed “Scandoval,” the scandal that rocked the cast and its fans has actually created some interesting opportunities for some of the people on the show. For example, Sandoval’s best friend Tom Schwartz was featured on “Stars on Mars.”

Madix has also inked several deals making her a boatload of money in 2023. She has appeared in Duracell and Uber One commercials and will rake in a reported $1 million from said deals, according to the Daily Mail.

There has also been chatter that Madix will be the first “Vanderpump Rules” star cast on “Dancing With the Stars” when the show returns for its 32nd season in the fall. In May 2023, Madix appeared on “Watch What Happens Live” and revealed that, while she’d love to compete on the show, nothing is in the works.

Raquel Leviss Has Not Officially Rejoined the Season 11 Cast

Although filming has picked up on “Vanderpump Rules” season 11, Raquel Leviss has not yet been seen filming and reports indicate that she hasn’t signed on to be a part of the next season.

According to TMZ, Leviss is interested in moving forward with the series, but her contract is still being negotiated.

Following the season 10 reunion, Leviss’ rep confirmed that she had entered herself into a treatment center for mental health.

“Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling. She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health,” a rep told Entertainment Tonight, also making it clear that Leviss was not seeking treatment for substance abuse.

Leviss hasn’t been active on social media since March 2023.

