Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval Eyeing Serious Music Career

Tom Sandoval has a most “extra” career on his plate.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star turned bar owner is going all-in with his new band, Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras. While he’s busy with the Bravo reality show, a whiskey brand, and building a new bar, the “Sandy” half of “Schwartz and Sandy’s” also wants a serious career as a musician.

After playing his band’s first — and sold-out — at the Hotel Café in Hollywood, Sandoval told Page Six he’s “ready to be taken seriously” as a musician after first fearing there would be a “stigma” about him because he’s on reality TV.

“When I first started out on ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ I thought I might have ruined my chances of getting into music or even acting,” Sandoval admitted to the outlet. “I thought, ‘People aren’t going to take you seriously, you’re just a reality person.’ But what I have found is that the show has honestly been an amazing platform to do really anything. Music is something I’ve always loved and have always come back to like a mistress.”

Sandoval revealed that the fact that his band is a cover band that recycles pop and rock hits makes it easier for fans who don’t have to “get to know” his music. Clips shared on his Instagram story reveal that Sandoval and his supersized Most Extras band performed covers of Rick Springfield’s “Jessie’ Girl,” Toto’s “Rosanna,” Loverboy’s “Working for the Weekend” and more during their debut show.

Sandoval Has Been Part of Several Bands & Has Been Featured in Multiple Music Videos

This is not Sandoval’s first band. He was previously part of the two-man band, Charles McMansion. Sandoval and collaborator Isaac Kappy released the song “T.I.P.” in 2015, which gave Sandoval a songwriting credit and a starring role in a music video.

At the time, Sandoval, who sings and also plays the trumpet, told Billboard he was “very passionate” about his music and that he had plans for a band with a “modern-day Blues Brothers kind of vibe.”

According to Billboard, Sandoval has also been featured in two Bon Jovi music videos — 2002’s “Misunderstood” and “All About Lovin’ You” — and, more recently, in Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor’s “Samantha’s Gone,” in which he donned a mullet wig to play an Indie rocker.

Sandoval Isn’t the Only ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star To Make Music





Over the years, fans have seen several of Sandoval’s “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars working on their music careers. Scheana Shay famously stood on a bar table to belt out her single “Good as Gold,” and there was also that risque music video she made with former VPR star Brett Caprioni.

And Lala Kent has also been shown in the recording studio, although the “Boy” singer did take a pause a few years ago when Shay started working with her music producer, Sean2Miles, behind her back, according to Us Weekly.

In a 2018 episode of “Vandeprump Rules,” Sandoval – and his trumpet — even joined in during a recording session with Kent and James Kennedy.

In a scene from the Bravo reality show, Sandoval said when he plays his trumpet he “has this way where I just lose myself in the music.”

