Tom Sandoval Called Out by Co-Star for Breaking Rules

Tom Sandoval was called out by his “Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test” co-star Nick Viall in a podcast segment on August 3, 2023.

“He snuck in pictures of him and Rachel and he showed them to the cast, for what’s that worth. You weren’t allowed to sneak things in. I would have loved to sneak in a picture of [my fiancée] Natalie [Joy] and I. I guess I could have tried but I just didn’t,” Viall said on an episode of his “Viall Files” podcast.

“He went out of his way to bring in, like, endearing photos of him and Raquel/Rachel and show them around. He came across as a guy who cared about her, and I’m just saying that objectively,” Viall added.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star recently confirmed that he’s on the second season of the show, which is set to premiere in late September 2023.

Nick Viall Says Tom Sandoval Got Advice About Raquel Leviss While on ‘Special Forces’

Back in March 2023, the world found out that Sandoval had been cheating on his longtime girlfriend, Ariana Madix, with their mutual friend and “Vanderpump Rules” co-star, Raquel Leviss.

In the time since, fans have been able to watch the aftermath unfold thanks to production’s decision to resume filming ahead of the season 10 finale. Sandoval and Leviss haven’t really gone public as a couple, however, and it sounds like that may be weighing heavily on Sandoval’s mind.

“Honestly, the conversations with the cast were kinda like, ‘Well, f***, you might as well go for it,'” Viall explained. “There seemed to be some real reluctance about would the public would allow them to be together,” he added.

For fans hoping to see more Scandoval drama on season 11, it’s likely to happen, though it’s unclear if Leviss will be involved. According to Us Weekly, a decision on whether or not Leviss is returning to the series hasn’t been made.

“Raquel is currently in talks about returning for the next season of Vanderpump Rules. However, she hasn’t decided whether or not she wants to come back to the show,” the outlet reported in June 2023.

Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Haven’t Put a Label on Their Romance

While “Vanderpump Rules” fans have been wondering if Sandoval and Leviss are an item or if they went their separate ways following their secret affair coming to light, a source previously told People magazine that the two haven’t ever considered themselves boyfriend and girlfriend.

“Tom and Raquel never put a label on their relationship to begin with,” a source told the outlet in May 2023. “After their affair was exposed and the blowback they received, they said that before defining things, they needed to take time to address the issues in their own lives that drove them to this in the first place. And that’s where things still are,” the source added.

Sandoval has been keeping busy with “Vanderpump Rules” season 2, keeping Schwartz & Sandy’s moving, and promoting his time on “Special Forces.”

“It was such an honor to be a part of this amazing experience. I was pushed physically, mentally and emotionally beyond what I thought I was capable of. An ass kicking like this was just what I needed at this time in my life. I met some really amazing people along the way. Excited for you all to see everyone’s journey on Season 2 of Special Forces,” he captioned an Instagram post on July 31, 2023.

