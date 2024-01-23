Tom Sandoval Shares What He Wants for Rachel Leviss

“Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval revealed what he desires for his former castmate and ex-girlfriend, Rachel “Raquel” Leviss.

In a January 28 interview with People magazine, Sandoval noted that he and Leviss, who exited “Vanderpump Rules” following season 10, are not in contact. As fans are aware, Sandoval and the 29-year-old were romantically involved throughout “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 while he was still dating his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix.

“[Leviss] obviously didn’t come back on the show. I’m hoping she just moves on, you know. Finds her peace, and I’m wishing her the best,” said Sandoval.

Sandoval shared similar comments in a January 2024 interview with Access Hollywood. He stated that he “want[s] [Leviss] to be happy,” despite their issues.

“I wish the best for her,” continued the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner.

Rachel Leviss Shared 1 Reason She Left ‘Vanderpump Rules’

In a December 2023 episode of her podcast, “Rachel Goes Rogue,” Leviss opened up about her decision to leave the “Vanderpump Rules” cast. She explained that she had difficulty filming with her ex-fiance, James Kennedy, and his new girlfriend, Ally Lewber, during season 10. Leviss explained she did not want to put Madix in the same position.

“I could only imagine the pain I would cause by filming in the same environment with Ariana,” said Leviss.

The 29-year-old stated that she already upset Madix when she had an affair with Sandoval. She said she did not want to cause further harm by remaining on the “Vanderpump Rules” cast.

“Being involved with somebody’s boyfriend while they’re still in a relationship is a huge betrayal and so painful as it is,” said Leviss. “Then to continue working with these people. And seeing the person that you loved so much and you thought they loved you just as much as you loved them, be conversing with this other person, it would just be so catastrophic. And I didn’t want to do that to Ariana. I didn’t want to put her in that position.”

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight in January 2024, Madix stated that she did not believe Leviss was being honest about her reasons behind leaving “Vanderpump Rules.”

“I don’t really think that was the case,” said Madix.

Ariana Madix Reacted to Rachel Leviss’ Exit From ‘Vanderpump Rules’

During an August 2023 interview on Scheana Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Madix stated she agreed with Leviss’ decision to exit “Vanderpump Rules” after season 10.

“I would argue that I think that’s the right decision. Especially if you are kind of struggling with your mental health. And how you are handling the fallout of what happened. And the actions and the consequences and all that. I, honestly, think that’s a wise decision,” stated Madix.

However, some “Vanderpump Rules” stars have stated that they believe Leviss should have continued filming the series. For instance, during a January 2024 interview on the “Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe” podcast, “Vanderpump Rules” star Katie Maloney, who is close friends with Madix, stated that she believed Leviss “should have just come back to the show.” She also said she did not understand why Leviss decided to release a podcast instead of remaining on the show’s cast.

“I think if you want to tell your side, I think you should have just come back this season. And I think it would have gone probably a lot differently than she imagined it would have,” stated Maloney.