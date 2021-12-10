Tom Sandoval Addresses ‘Rumors’ He Heard About Randall Emmett

Tom Sandoval was put on the spot about those rumors he heard ahead of Lala Kent and Randall Emmett’s recent breakup.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star ended her three-year engagement to the filmmaker in October 2021, but months before that, their relationship was discussed on the Bravo reality show.

In one episode, Sandoval took issue with Kent spreading newcomer Brock Davies’ personal business and he hinted that he heard some things about her relationship that he kept to himself — but he stopped short of spilling the beans.

During a December 8 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Sandoval was asked about the rumors that he “heard about Randall over the years” that he “never brought up.”

“I mean it’s not worth saying because I, you know, I don’t know how credible the sources were,” Sandoval replied. “But in that moment in time, I was just more using that as an example, like ‘If I’ve heard rumors’… you know, that’s what I was saying. I wouldn’t bring them up and just start mentioning them also out of respect because Lala had all these rules about like what we can and can’t bring up and that’s what obviously annoyed me about her bringing up Brock’s [business].”

WWHL host Andy Cohen chimed in to reveal that at the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion, Sandoval did say he “heard a lot of rumors about Randall.”

“I had heard a couple, yes,” Sandoval said.

Sandoval’s girlfriend Ariana Madix added that the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion taping was “intense.”

“It was,” Cohen agreed, “It was fascinating hearing from Lala it… hearing where she is in her life right now.”

Sandoval and Madix also noted that the reunion wasn’t what they “expected” going into it.

“It really was not,” Cohen said. “A lot of new info.”

Sandoval Previously Said He’s Gotten ‘Weird’ DMs About Emmett

While filming “Vanderpump Rules” earlier this year, Sandoval expressed annoyance over Kent’s “rules” about what could be talked about regarding Emmett.

Months before the couple’s breakup, Sandoval also said he “heard weird rumors” about the two.

“Over the years, you know, Lala’s come after people but you’re not allowed to bring up anything personal about her,” Sandoval said in one episode, per Showbiz CheatSheet. “Yeah, of course, I’ve heard weird rumors about Randall. I’m not gonna bring them up.”

In a confessional Sandoval continued, “I’ve gotten weird DMs about Lala and Randall’s relationship. But we’ve never been really allowed to know anything beyond surface level when it comes to Lala. I don’t know what goes on in that house.”

While Sandoval has not revealed exactly what he heard about Emmett, Page Six reported that the film producer was leading a “double life” while he was engaged to Kent.

“Randall always lives a double life,” a source told the outlet. “He lives the life of a husband or boyfriend, and then he lives the life of a serial partier and then goes on a bender.”

On her “Give Them Lala” podcast, Kent admitted she had her “head in the sand for a really long time” and “didn’t see a lot of this s***” that was going on with her fiancé.

