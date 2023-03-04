Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Were Ready to Come Clean About Affair

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss had reportedly planned to come clean about their secret relationship before it was discovered by Sandoval’s live-in girlfriend, Ariana Madix.

In early March 2023, the former “Vanderpump Rules” couple ended their nearly 10-year relationship after Madix scrolled through Sandoval’s phone and discovered “a selfie video sexual in nature” and a “history of inappropriate texts” from Leviss, according to People. A source told the outlet the affair had been going on for more than six months.

But the secret may have been eating at Sandoval and Leviss – because they reportedly were ready to have it out in the open. A source told Page Six that Sandoval, 39, and Leviss, 28, had been contemplating confessing their affair “for weeks” before Madix found out on her own because the relationship is serious and they “want to be together.”

While it has not been confirmed, a Reddit user claiming to be a friend of Leviss’ revealed that Sandoval and Leviss say “I love you” to each other and sometimes wear matching lightning bolt necklaces as a secret way to signal their love for one another. The two have both been photographed wearing lightning bolt necklaces while at separate events.

Raquel Leviss Almost Slipped Up About Her Secret Relationship a Few Times

While Leviss and Sandoval hid their relationship from everyone, the former pageant queen didn’t hide her friendship with the bar owner.

Days before the affair was uncovered, Leviss was put on the spot when she was asked by “Virtual Reali-Tea”’s Danny Murphy to name the last “Vanderpump Rules” cast member she texted with. Leviss revealed that her last text came in a thread she has with Sandoval and Tom Schwartz, but she seemed a little flustered as she scrolled through her phone.

“I have a text thread with Tom and Tom,” she clarified on March 1. “Mine is from Schwartz saying, ‘Raq, come kick it with us tomorrow. See ya mañana.’”

Leviss went out of her way to explain why she was texting with the Toms, noting, “That was the night we went to Schwartz & Sandy’s, which is the night that I posted that photo.”

The photo Leviss referred to was shared on February 18, 2023, when she posed with Schwartz outside the bar he co-owns with Sandoval. But the fact that Leviss claimed she hadn’t texted with any other cast members in more than two weeks seemed unusual.

Leviss also dropped a hint that she was attracted to Sandoval. According to Us Weekly, during an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” a day earlier, Leviss said she thought Sandoval was the “hotter” of the two Toms, which also came off as strange considering she had hooked up with Schwartz months earlier.

Raquel Leviss Said She Was a ‘Fan’ of The Toms

Leviss also looped both Toms into the story after she posed wearing an oversized sweatshirt with the TomTom logo on it while at BravoCon in October 2022. After Schwartz’s ex, Katie Maloney, dubbed her a fan girl, Leviss did not disagree.

“I admit… I am a fan of the Tom’s,” Leviss wrote in an Instagram comment. “I’m definitely a fan of the restaurant… best vibe, food, and drinks in WeHo in my opinion. But I’m also a fan of Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval!! Here to support their business endeavors,” she added.

But in September 2022, there was a more blatant clue that she was more than just a fan. After wrapping filming for “Vanderpump Rules” season 10, Leviss shared an Instagram reel that showed her riding on Sandoval’s shoulders while partying at The Life is Beautiful Music Festival.

After the affair news broke, “Vanderpump Rules” fans revisited the post to comment that the two were flaunting their affair in plain sight.

“Right in front of everyone’s face. Yikes,” one commenter wrote.

