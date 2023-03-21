VPR Star Says Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Are ‘Still in Communication’

“Vanderpump Rules” star Ariana Madix split from her boyfriend of nearly a decade, Tom Sandoval, once she realized he and her castmate Raquel Leviss had an affair, as reported by TMZ.

In a March 2023 episode of Heather McDonald’s podcast, “Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald,” “Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent shared that she does not believe Leviss will be able to salvage her friendships with her castmates, with the exception of possibly Sandoval and his close friend, Tom Schwartz. She also revealed she “know[s] [Leviss and Sandoval] are still in communication” following reports of their affair.

Lala Kent Shared Her Opinion on Raquel Leviss

While recording the “Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald” episode, Kent shared that she believes Leviss “moves like a snake” but “is not a smart person.” She explained that she thinks the 28-year-old made a mistake when she chose to have a relationship with Sandoval because she had just secured her spot as “a fan favorite” on “Vanderpump Rules.”

“She’s finally a main character on a giant show that she was a fan of. A smart person would have made all the right moves to set herself up for greatness well beyond this show, which she did have the potential to do. Instead she f*** her best friend’s dude,” said Kent.

The “4 U” singer admitted that she has not been fond of James Kennedy’s ex-fiancee since she joined the “Vanderpump Rules” cast in 2017 during the March 8 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala.”

“I don’t think it’s any secret that she’s always triggered me. Always from the jump. She just gave me an ick,” explained Kent.

The “Give Them Lala” author shared that the “Vanderpump Rules” stars who did enjoy Leviss’ company “now despise her.” Kent also revealed she is unsure if the 28-year-old will exit the Bravo series because of the scandal.

“I personally would leave and run away and go home,” stated the Utah native.

Lala Kent & Kristen Doute Are Pleased Ariana Madix Ended Her Relationship With Tom Sandoval

Kent and her former co-star Kristen Doute shared their thoughts about Sandoval’s decision to be unfaithful during a joint March 2023 appearance on Scheana Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans With Scheana Shay.” Doute, who dated Sandoval for six years until 2013, shared that she has been supportive of Madix following her breakup. The 40-year-old explained she is “so lucky to call her a really good friend, for many, many years now.”

Doute noted that some fans believed she would be pleased that Sandoval was adulterous while dating Madix. She referenced that she accused Sandoval of cheating on her with Madix during the second season of “Vanderpump Rules.” The former Bravo personality asserted, however, that she does not harbor any ill will toward the “NFL Writers Room” actress.

Doute also shared she was happy that Madix broke up with Sandoval as “she doesn’t have a leech that’s going to be dragging her down anymore.” Kent agreed with Doute and stated she believes the Florida native finally had a reason to get “the f*** away from this guy.”

Raquel Leviss Released Two Statements on Instagram

Leviss released two statements which referenced her tryst with Sandoval. In the first Instagram post, uploaded on March 8, the 28-year-old shared she “want[ed] to apologize for [her] actions and [her] choices foremost to Ariana, and to [her] friends and the fans.” Leviss also revealed that she has decided to speak “to a counselor” who has helped her realize that she has “patterns of codependency and addiction to being and feeling loved.”

In the second Instagram statement, Leviss claimed that her “feelings for Tom have always been sincere and born out of a loving friendship.” She clarified, however, that she “need[s] to take care of [her] health, work on self growth and take time to be OK with being alone.”

“I care for Tom and I don’t want to label anything or predict what lies ahead. Right now I need to heal,” shared the Sonoma State University alumni.