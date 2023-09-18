Tom Sandoval Reveals if He Thinks Raquel Leviss Should Return to VPR

“Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval shared his thoughts about Raquel Leviss’ decision to leave the show after season 10. As fans are aware, Sandoval and Leviss had an affair while he was still in a relationship with his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix. In a three-part August 2023 episode of Bethenny Frankel’s podcast, “Just B With Bethenny Frankel,” Leviss, who joined the “Vanderpump Rules” cast in 2016, stated that she was not interested in returning to reality television following the aftermath of her cheating scandal. She noted that she decided to step away from the show after producers did not agree to pay her an equal salary to Sandoval and Madix.

While speaking to paparazzi from the media agency, Backgrid, Sandoval suggested he believed it was in Leviss’ best interest to remove herself from the show. In a brief clip uploaded on TikTok on September 14, he stated that he thinks she could eventually return to the Bravo series if she was ready to have difficult discussions with the show’s cast.

“If she feels like she’s up to it, yeah come back and do it, but, you know, you gotta play by the same rules as everyone else,” said Sandoval.

The Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer then referenced that Leviss did not appear in the first two parts of the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 reunion. The former pageant contestant remained in her trailer because she had a “restraining order against Scheana Shay” after she alleged the “Good as Gold” singer punched her as reported by Vulture. According to the publication, “the restraining order was dismissed” in March 2023.

“When it came to the reunion, I was there the entire six, seven hours, I didn’t get my own private trailer, and get to come in and, like, dip my toes in when I feel like it. And then like, ‘Oh, time out,’ leave, you know, and this season as well, I showed up and faced the music and you got to do that,” said Sandoval. “And you know, if she was ready to do that or felt prepared, then maybe she can come back. But by the time it happens, it will probably be past that point, so I would say I wish her the best of luck. And I’m sure she can go on and do other things. This just doesn’t seem like that’s something maybe right for her.”

Tom Sandoval Shared He Had Difficulty Filming ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11

While speaking to Extra in September 2023, Sandoval discussed filming the upcoming 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules,” which wrapped production in early September 2023. He stated that he felt isolated throughout season 11. He also noted that his castmates also had difficulty filming with him because they would receive backlash if they were cordial to him.

“I felt very isolated, I’m definitely not used to being so much on the outskirts,” said Sandoval. “And it was really tough at times, it was also really tough for fellow castmates, I mean, they are stuck between a rock and a hard place, I mean, if they, like, even say hi to me, they get lit up on social media, you know, which I feel really bad about.”

Scheana Shay Commented on Her Friendship With Tom Sandoval

Us Weekly reported Shay received backlash from fans because of a picture that showed her standing next to Sandoval during the production of “Vanderpump Rules” season 11. The mother of one responded to the criticism in an August 2023 Instagram Story. She stated that a fan had requested the show’s cast to take a picture with her while they were filming in Tahoe. Shay stated she stood next to Sandoval because she did not want to deny the fan’s request.

“We’re in a group, we’re all here. We hopped in a photo, you know what, I happened to be standing where I was standing. We take photos with strangers every f***** day,” said Shay.

The “Good as Gold” singer decided to end her friendship with Sandoval after she found out about his romantic involvement with Leviss. While recording the September 8 episode of her podcast, “Scheananigans with Scheana Shay,” Shay shared she had some difficulty with her decision to no longer be friends with the Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras singer. She explained she has taken issue with Sandoval because of his treatment toward Madix, who is her close friend. She stated, however, that Sandoval was always a good friend to her in the past.

“He was one of my best friends for almost 15 years. He was the only person, from day one, who had my back on this show, who fought for me whenever something was unfair and he was the person there in my corner,” explained Shay. “So I have personally really struggled with all this because I’m like, ‘Yes, you did a really bad thing. But you weren’t a bad friend to me. But then what you have done has affected me, so it’s just changed the entire dynamic of our group.”