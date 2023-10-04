Tom Sandoval Says He Was Hurt By Raquel Leviss Following Scandoval

Tom Sandoval revealed that he waited around for phone calls from Raquel Leviss in the months following their headline-making affair – and that when he didn’t hear from her it would affect his moods.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star spoke out about the situation on the debut episode of his new podcast, ”Everybody Loves Tom.”

While speaking with bandmate and podcast producer Jason Bader and guest Kyle Chan, Sandoval revealed that his relationship with Leviss changed after she went away to an Arizona mental health facility for treatment earlier in 2023 – and that she said some things that hurt him.

Here’s what you need to know:

Tom Sandoval Said it Was Hard When He Didn’t Hear from Raquel Leviss

Sandoval and Leviss appeared to be all in with one another when they taped the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion in March 2023, less than three weeks after their affair was discovered by Sandoval’s then-girlfriend Ariana Madix. They even professed their love for one another during the reunion taping.

But soon after, Madix sought treatment at The Meadows in Wickenberg, Arizona, according to TMZ, where she stayed for two months. On his podcast, Sandoval revealed that it was during that time that the relationship changed.

“She was away and you know, and initially, when all that stuff went down like we were obviously talking to each other all the time,” he said. “And then she went away to that facility, The Meadows, and I kind of was like at her beck and call in a sense.”

Sandoval explained that Leviss did not have access to her phone during her stay, so there was no way for him to reach out to her.

“So I had to wait for her call which can only happen maybe twice or once a day,” he said. “And so when I would get that call from her it would be like ‘oh my gosh, oh my gosh.’ but I was constantly waiting there, and then you know, some days I like wouldn’t get that call and it would, you know, it would really affect my mood.”

The Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras frontman said the situation complicated things when he was on the road with his band because he wanted to talk to Leviss.

“I remember we’d be on the road, like we’re touring and I’m just like waiting, I’m like you know even at band practice I’m like ‘oh I’m gonna probably get a call maybe between this time…during sound check or whatever.’ And then sometimes like a week would go by or a few days and it just, it just killed me.”

Sandoval also revealed that the last time he spoke to Leviss was at the end of June.

Tom Sandoval Said He Never Got Closure in His Relationship With Raquel Leviss

Fellow “Vanderpump Rules” star Tom Sandoval previously said Sandoval was “addicted” to Leviss. During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live” in April 2023, the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner told host Andy Cohen that Sandoval told him in January that he was ”in love” with Leviss.

He then said his friend “became obsessed” with Leviss and that she became like a drug to him. “He’s addicted,” Schwartz said. “It’s an infatuation of all infatuations. Raquel is Tom’s heroin. … Man, he got lost in the sauce.”

In September 2023, Sandoval told People magazine that he stopped hearing from Leviss altogether after she left The Meadows. “It sucks. We never had any sort of closure,” he told the outlet. “I had a conversation with her that ended very much in a way of, ‘All right, well, I’ll talk to you in the next few days,’ and that was it.”

On his podcast, Sandoval also addressed Leviss’ August interview on Bethenny Frankel’s “Just B” podcast, during which she said she felt alone following the scandal and that she was never in love with Sandoval.

“You know a couple of things that really hurt my feelings is her you saying that she was alone through this,” Sandoval said. “I mean, I cared and have always cared so deeply for her well-being throughout this whole situation.”

“The day after the story broke, we went to her apartment, this was literally the first time that anybody really had seen us, like knowing that we were like that were in a thing,” he said. “We were very uncomfortable,” he added, noting that there were production lights everywhere as the two filmed a scene for “Vanderpump Rules.”

“Our world’s crumbling, we haven’t slept, so we kind of just sort of like started like pretending and like being, like almost acting [lovey-dovey],” he said. “And it felt weird and gross. Like I don’t know, it just felt like you know, like making out with like your mistress at your wife’s funeral. Like, it’s f****** gross. We felt it was wrong. “

“But it’s like, for her to come out and say like you know you were never in love … it’s like, so you came into a relationship and you carried this on for this long, and did all of this for a period of seven months and you didn’t even love the person? “ he asked. “That to me makes it so much worse.”

READ NEXT: Lisa Vanderpump Reveals How ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 11 Will Work Following Scandoval