Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Got Bold at Scheana Shay’s Wedding

Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss were spotted kissing in public months before their shocking cheating scandal was uncovered.

The “Vanderpump Rules” stars reportedly shared a kiss when they were in Mexico for Scheana Shay’s wedding last August, Shay’s wedding dress designers, “Gown and Out in Beverly Hills” stars Patrik Simpson and Pol’ Atteu, revealed in an April 2023 interview on “Jeff Lewis Live.”

Here’s what you need to know:

Patrick Simpson Claims He Saw Sandoval & Leviss Kissing on the Day of Scheana Shay’s Wedding to Brock Davies

While speaking with Lewis, the designers dished on the events that took place during Shay and Brock Davies’ wedding weekend at the Dreams Natura Resort & Spa in Cancun, Mexico in August 2022. Simpson revealed that on the day of the wedding, which was August 23, 2022, he saw Sandoval and Leviss together behind a stone wall.

“The day of the wedding, before the cocktail party, I get out of the elevator and I see Tom Sandoval and Raquel kissing off to the side,” Simpson claimed in the interview. “Nobody was around. There were producers and stuff on the side but I don’t know if they saw.”

Atteu noted that all along, Leviss, who was a bridesmaid in Shay’s wedding, seemed disengaged during the wedding prep, especially in the “intimate” salon space, where her mind seemed to be elsewhere. He noted that he never liked the former pageant queen.

“I didn’t like her because she wasn’t engaged. She was not interested in Scheana’s dress,” he said. “She had other things in her brain. … Now I know why I don’t like her. Her motives are so skewed.”

In an Amazon Live in March 2023, Shay revealed that Sandoval and Leviss hung out together during her wedding weekend while Sandoval’s then-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, was preoccupied with bridesmaid duties.

“One of my girlfriends was like, ‘So, I was at the pool the morning of your wedding, and I was just looking back at some of my photos, and there’s literally one with Tom and Raquel in the background in a cabana just hanging out at the pool together,'” Shay said, “They knew that Ariana was occupied with me as a good friend and a good bridesmaid, so they took that time to hang out. It’s just so disgusting.”

Sandoval’s affair with Leviss was discovered by Madix in early March 2023.

Patrik Simpson & Pol’ Atteu Claimed Raquel Leviss’ Kiss With Tom Schwartz Was Staged

During the wedding festivities, Leviss was caught on camera flirting with and later kissing Sandoval’s best friend and business partner, Tom Schwartz. While speaking on “Jeff Lewis Live,” Atteu claimed that Leviss and Schwartz’ kiss was staged and that “Vanderpump Rules” producers made him move out of his seat at the cocktail party so a cameraman could get a better angle of the kiss. “We knew it was fake because, hello, we got kicked out of our seat,” he said.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight Canada, Schwartz insisted that it was Sandoval who talked him into kissing Leviss. “I’m guilty by association,” Schwartz joked before his BFFs affair was revealed. “Oh, my God. [Sandoval] made me do it. I didn’t want to do it. He’s like, ‘If you don’t do it, you’re a wussy.’ He steamrolled me.”

“I thought it was fun,” Sandoval added. “They went behind this little greenery wall, and I went and cracked two beers and handed it to them.”

In April 2023, Sandoval opened up about Schwartz and Leviss’ kiss in an interview on the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast. “I mean like I was a little jealous,” he admitted. “Like a little bit, but like I was not questioning, like, our connection.”

The Schwartz and Sandy’s co-owner even said he was “proud” of Schwartz for kissing his mistress Leviss after his ex-wife Katie Maloney forbid him to hook up with anyone in their friend group.

