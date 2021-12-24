Tom Sandoval Announces New York Show Date & Fans Roast Him

Tom Sandoval and his band are heading out on a tour of sorts. The “Vanderpump Rules” star announced that Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras will be playing at Gramercy Theatre in New York on March 13, 2022 — and there are a couple of other dates, including one in Boston, Massachusetts, and one in Sellersville, Pennsylvania.

Sandoval has been very successful in his endeavors so far — from opening a bar with Tom Schwartz and Lisa Vanderpump to releasing a new brand of whiskey with Schwartz — and he’s now getting serious about a career in music.

“When I first started out on ‘Vanderpump Rules,’ I thought I might have ruined my chances of getting into music or even acting. I thought, ‘People aren’t going to take you seriously, you’re just a reality person.’ But what I have found is that the show has honestly been an amazing platform to do really anything. Music is something I’ve always loved and have always come back to like a mistress,” Sandoval previously told Page Six.

While a lot of fans seem thrilled to see Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras, the reality star got his fair share of criticism following the show announcement.

Some Fans Roasted Sandoval After He Announced His Upcoming New York Show

On December 17, 2021, Sandoval took to social media to plug his New York show. “NYC!!! Tickets are ON SALE NOW for the @tomsandovalandthemostextras show @gramercytheatre on March 13th. Ticket link in bio,” he wrote on Facebook and Instagram.

Several fans took to the comments section to roast Sandoval.

“Hilarious the people that are willing to pay to see non talent,” one Facebook user commented.

“More like the Most needy… what a joke,” added another.

“What is it comedian show?” someone else wrote.

“Trying to stay relevant. You’re so pathetic,” a fourth comment read.

“What a joke! He’s trying to merge the Freddy Mercury and Johnny Depp vibe. Loser,” another Facebook user added.

Sandoval Introduced His Cover Band Back in November 2021

Sandoval decided to get a cover band together, and went public with the news ahead of their very first show back in November 2021.

“The MOST extra band ever led by @tomsandoval1. We play a very eclectic mix of 70’s, 80’s, 90’s & today,” reads the band’s Instagram bio. The band’s website lists four upcoming show dates for the new year.

“I’ve done music since the show first started … But now, doing a cover band, it’s so much easier to get people to come and to enjoy because everybody’s been listening to these songs for years. People love these songs,” Sandoval told Distractify in December 2021. “It’s been great. I love it,” he added.

And while some “Vanderpump Rules” fans may be hating on Sandoval’s latest endeavor, his girlfriend fully supports him. “I was never that kind of girl who wanted to be with a rockstar, but it was a lot of fun living it out in real life. I was just so proud of him, and everyone in the band, too,” Ariana Madix told Distractify.

